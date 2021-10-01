What happened to Brennan Ruault on Gold Rush season 12?











After making it through the pandemic, Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush is back for a 12th season in 2021. The show returned to screens on September 24th. Launching all the way back in 2010, Gold Rush has had viewers hooked ever since. Each season, the gold mining teams go head to head to collect as much gold as possible – however, it’s not without its obstacles.

Gold Rush season 12 has seen some familiar faces make a return, such as Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness and Tatiana Costa. However, some regular cast members haven’t returned or have changed mining teams. So, let’s take a look at what happened to Brennan on Gold Rush…

Who is Brennan Ruault?

Brennan Ruault is a gold miner and reality TV star. He’s appeared on Discovery’s Gold Rush since season 6 in 2015.

Six years later, Brennan is still a cast member on Gold Rush, although not as viewers have seen him before.

As per his Discovery bio, Brennan was a logger who hailed from Invermere in British Columbia. Discovery adds that he “predominately works with excavators, Brennan has gold fever and finds the most rewarding part of the job to be the gold weighs“.

What happened to Brennan on Gold Rush?

When Brennan first joined Gold Rush he was a member of Parker Schnabel’s team working as a foreman.

Now, for season 12, Brennan has switched teams. Previously on Parker’s team, he’s now moved over to work with Rick Ness on Team Rally.

In the previous season, Brennan shared foreman duties with Mitch, however, Mitch had to leave the show, leaving Brennan to do all the work alone. Tensions ran high between Brennan and Parker in season 11, so this could’ve been a part of the reason for his move.

Brennan’s role in season 12 explored

Many viewers were shocked as Brennan’s move over to Rick Ness’ team in season 12, some took to Twitter: “@Gold_Rush absolutely shocked Brennan switched teams ….#GoldRush haha what a move“.

By the looks of Brennan’s Instagram feed, he’s throwing himself back into mining life along with other cast members on the show such as Tatiana Costa.

Find Brennan on Instagram @goldrushbrennan where he has almost 64k followers. He’s also on Twitter under the same handle.

