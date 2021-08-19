What happened to Cedric Martinez on RHOB? Update on Lisa’s ex-friend











The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered its 11th season on May 19th 2021. The Bravo show was one of the first to launch, following The Real Housewives of Orange County, which was the first in the franchise, in 2006.

Anyone who has followed Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the years will surely remember her friend and houseguest Cedric Martinez. So, here’s a look at what happened to Cedric on RHOBH.

Screenshot: Lisa and Ken Tell Cedric To Move Out | The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Who was Cedric Martinez?

Cedric Martinez was introduced on RHOBH as Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd’s houseguest.

The RHOBH star was born in Paris but spent many years living as a permanent guest in Lisa’s house.

Lisa and Cedric looked to have a solid friendship, however, because he no longer appears on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers are wondering what happened between the pair.

RHOBH: What happened to Cedric?

Cedric was basically Lisa Vanderpump’s best friend in season 1 of the show. He appeared on RHOBH from 2010 – 2014.

However, after a falling out between the pair, Cedric is no longer on the show.

Speaking to US Weekly in 2011, Lisa Vanderpump said that Cedric threatened to sell stories on the couple. However, Cedric denied Lisa and Ken’s claims and said: “This is what they do when they get bored“.

Their initial argument was said to be about Cedric’s “laziness around the house”. Today it appears that the ex-friends have totally cut ties.

Where is Cedric now?

Before moving to LA to live with Lisa, Cedric lived in London. Now, as per Distractify, he’s back in the UK and works in the hospitality industry.

Cedric can be found on Instagram @cedricmartinez with over 7,800 followers. He writes in his bio: “From the fake reality of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to the reality of life.“

His last post on IG dates back to 2020 where he wrote that he was flying from the UK to France. So, as of 2021, it’s possible that Cedric lives in France.

