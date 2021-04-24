What happened to Chi Chi Devayne? RuPaul's tribute explained











A tribute was paid to Chi Chi Devayne during the Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 13 finale. Following a group performance of Bette Midler’s “Friends” Chi Chi’s former castmates all reflected on her life and contribution to the world.

Season 13 episode 16 saw the Drag Race winner announced after a series of Britney Spears lip syncs. The final four 2021 contestants included Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Rosé and Symone. Kandy and Symone performed Britney’s “Till the World Ends” and Ru Paul made his final decision.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for RuPaul’s Drag Race

RPDR finale: Chi Chi Devayne tribute

The Drag Race grand finale paid tribute to Chi Chi Devayne around halfway through episode 16.

Ru Paul said: “We lost one of our most beloved queens this past year. A beacon of love talent and Louisiana talent.“

Drag Race contestants including Thorgy Thor, Eureka, Latrice Royale and Kim Chi described her as talented, loved by everyone, a giving person, kind-hearted as well as super-funny, raw and a thrill to work with.

Archive clips of Chi Chi Devayne were shown and her friends added that she was a show stopping performer as well as a great friend.

Drag Race: Tayce reveals Wham! band family link – who is star’s dad?

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

What happened to Chi Chi Devayne?

Chi Chi Devayne was born Zavion Michael Davenport in Louisiana in 1985.

In 2018, he was diagnosed with autoimmune condition scleroderma. Chi Chi sadly died at the age of 34 on August 20th, 2020 after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia.

As reported by Huffington Post, Chi Chi underwent dialysis treatment in 2020 and said: “I let it go too long without going to the doctor and these are the consequences. Take care of your body.“

Did Chi Chi have a boyfriend?

It’s unclear whether Chi Chi Devayne was in a relationship at the time of his death in 2020.

However, Love Is Blind and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Carlton Morton paid tribute to the RPDR star, writing on Instagram that his “ex-boyfriend went to heaven today” on August 20th.

It’s clear to see that Chi Chi was a much-loved member of Drag Race and accumulated a huge following of over 525k on Instagram. Chi Chi Devayne was not only respected as an incredible performer but she was adored for her personality and kindness, too.

See Also: Bimini Bon Boulash’s height revealed!

WATCH RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ON VH1 EVERY FRIDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK