What happened to Cristy Lee from MotorTrend's Garage Squad?











Garage Squad is a MotorTrend TV show which first started airing in 2014. The series is still going in 2021, however, the cast members have chopped and changed…

Cristy Lee is a very familiar face for any fans of MotorTrend TV shows such as Garage Squad and All Girls Garage. The blonde bomshell has a tonne of expertise in the motor field and has also hosted Top Gear in her time. In 2021, viewers are asking what happened to Cristy Lee from Garage Squad, so let’s find out more about her.

Screenshot: Top Gear: Introduced by Cristy Lee

Who is Cristy Lee?

Born in Daytona Beach, Florida, Cristy Lee is a TV show host and car enthusiast.

She’s best known for appearing on shows such as All Girls Garage which launched in 2021 and Garage Squad which launched two years later.

In a 2019 interview with IHollywoodTV, Cristy said that motorcyling has always been a huge part of her life and that she got her motorcycle license a week after she turned 18: “It’s just part of me, I can’t imagine life without bikes.”

Read More: ABC drama ‘Queens’ soundtrack explored

What happened to Cristy Lee from Garage Squad?

Although Cristy was a big part of the team on Garage Squad, she doesn’t appear to be on the show any more. According to IMDb, Cristy appeared in 20 episodes from 2019 to 2020.

As per Distractify, she left the show in 2020 to have a “much-needed break and she had an appendectomy back in March 2020. At the time, she tweeted, ‘Just over a week out of surgery and I’m feeling good. Thanks for all the well wishes, everyone. Back to you 100 soon!‘”

Below Deck | Season 9 First Look | Bravo BridTV 4374 Below Deck | Season 9 First Look | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/33qQXXKlxDk/hqdefault.jpg 848691 848691 center 22403

What does Cristy Lee do now?

Although Cristy left Garage Squad, her passion for cars and motocyles still remains.

In 2021, she’s a host on Celebrity IOU Joyride on Discovery + as per her website.

The TV show host can be found on Instagram @cristylee09 with 250k followers, her fans can stay up-to-date with everything she’s up to here!

See Also: Is Netflix show Baking Impossible filmed in one day?

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK