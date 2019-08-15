A film and journalism graduate from Leicester with a passion for the arts. You’ll often find him watching films, listening to records, or writing about experiences with the two. And they say the perfect job doesn’t exist...

To move forward is attainable, but to forget is impossible.

As we roll through the days, making friends, nurturing connections and striving to build better lives, there are dark moments which will always try us. Perhaps the hardest thing to deal with is the loss of a loved one, but it’s something that we’ll all experience in our lives down the road.

It never gets any easier, but it’s important to reflect on who you’ve lost and commemorate their memory. This can be done through unspoken thought, but increasingly – in the social media age – we take to Facebook and Instagram to share our experiences.

Your words may help others experiencing the same pain, communicating comforting solidarity. And, in some circumstances, it’s even more essential to raise awareness, such is the case of Dennis Shields.

The death of Dennis Shields

Dennis Shields passed away on Friday, August 10th 2019.

As Dreshare notes, he boasted many titles and skills: he was an American entrepreneur, businessman, banker author, director and founder of the Federally Charted bank and Esquire Bank, chief exec officer of LawCash… he was involved in a great deal, to say the least.

Sadly, E News recently reported – in the anniversary of his death – that Dennis was found after a suspected overdose at this home in Trump Tower, New York. He was just 51-years-old, and actually, his cause of death was considered undetermined.

The same source notes that his current girlfriend at the time – Bethenny Frankel – tweeted out at the time:

It’s hard to breathe and I appreciate you giving me the space and support to try to do so. It’s excruciating – sudden death is no closure and constant memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy and move through it w tears and close friends.

Bethenny Frankel: Instagram thoughts

On the one-year anniversary of his sudden passing, Bethany took to Instagram to talk about the pain of it all:

“One year ago today, I woke up to a beautiful sunny day with @biggysmallz by the pool, and my world crumbled and turned upside down in an instant… A man, Dennis, who I loved and respected, who was in my life for 30 years unexpectedly passed away.”

The 48-year-old is foremostly known as a reality TV star. She’s appeared on such shows as The Apprentice, but is best regarded for Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City; she was a recurring fixture on the show for an impressive eight seasons, launching spin-offs such as Bethenny Ever After and Bethenny.

She began dating Dennis after he divorced from his wife – Jill Shields – who he had four children with, and she was married to Jason Hoppy at the time, who she divorced later on in 2016.

A Heartbreaking account

As highlighted by The Sun, it’s reported that he desperately demanded his personal assistant to inject him with Narcan the morning of his death.

His passing is still shrouded in mystery to this day, in a sense. Bethenny’s recent emotional post is a reminder of just how easy it is to lose someone so unexpectedly, and has received a lot of attention from those who also wished to pay their respects.