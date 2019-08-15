To move forward is attainable, but to forget is impossible.
As we roll through the days, making friends, nurturing connections and striving to build better lives, there are dark moments which will always try us. Perhaps the hardest thing to deal with is the loss of a loved one, but it’s something that we’ll all experience in our lives down the road.
It never gets any easier, but it’s important to reflect on who you’ve lost and commemorate their memory. This can be done through unspoken thought, but increasingly – in the social media age – we take to Facebook and Instagram to share our experiences.
Your words may help others experiencing the same pain, communicating comforting solidarity. And, in some circumstances, it’s even more essential to raise awareness, such is the case of Dennis Shields.
The death of Dennis Shields
Dennis Shields passed away on Friday, August 10th 2019.
As Dreshare notes, he boasted many titles and skills: he was an American entrepreneur, businessman, banker author, director and founder of the Federally Charted bank and Esquire Bank, chief exec officer of LawCash… he was involved in a great deal, to say the least.
Sadly, E News recently reported – in the anniversary of his death – that Dennis was found after a suspected overdose at this home in Trump Tower, New York. He was just 51-years-old, and actually, his cause of death was considered undetermined.
The same source notes that his current girlfriend at the time – Bethenny Frankel – tweeted out at the time:
It’s hard to breathe and I appreciate you giving me the space and support to try to do so. It’s excruciating – sudden death is no closure and constant memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy and move through it w tears and close friends.
Bethenny Frankel: Instagram thoughts
On the one-year anniversary of his sudden passing, Bethany took to Instagram to talk about the pain of it all:
“One year ago today, I woke up to a beautiful sunny day with @biggysmallz by the pool, and my world crumbled and turned upside down in an instant… A man, Dennis, who I loved and respected, who was in my life for 30 years unexpectedly passed away.”
The 48-year-old is foremostly known as a reality TV star. She’s appeared on such shows as The Apprentice, but is best regarded for Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City; she was a recurring fixture on the show for an impressive eight seasons, launching spin-offs such as Bethenny Ever After and Bethenny.
She began dating Dennis after he divorced from his wife – Jill Shields – who he had four children with, and she was married to Jason Hoppy at the time, who she divorced later on in 2016.
View this post on Instagram
One year ago today, I woke up to a beautiful sunny day with @biggysmallz by the pool, and my world crumbled and turned upside down in an instant. A man Dennis, who I loved and respected, who was in my life for 30 years unexpectedly passed away. Dennis insisted we adopt biggy AND smallz for my daughter Peanut. He simply couldn’t imagine separating them. We racked our brains staying up late coming up with the perfect name for two dogs from the same litter with very different body types. Thing 1 & Thing 2 was an option but Peanut found it degrading. Lenny & Squiggy was a good one but I knew it would only appeal to the over 40 set. Then at 5am, Dennis was waiting for me to wake up and in his stronger than Tequila New Yawk accent said “BIGGY AND SMALLZ” and two stars were born. He loved these dogs and the feelings were mutual. They were particularly fond of his salty bald head. At times, it seemed like he and they spoke the same language and they were the only ones who understood him. He was a loving, sweet, gentle, brilliant, complicated, hilarious, creative and supportive man. He is missed terribly by so many but lives on in his friends and family and furry loved ones. I am a different person and in a different emotional place than I was a year ago, and the wounds have begun to heal but the scar will remain on my heart forever. RIP, August 10. #Unforgettable
A Heartbreaking account
As highlighted by The Sun, it’s reported that he desperately demanded his personal assistant to inject him with Narcan the morning of his death.
His passing is still shrouded in mystery to this day, in a sense. Bethenny’s recent emotional post is a reminder of just how easy it is to lose someone so unexpectedly, and has received a lot of attention from those who also wished to pay their respects.