What happened to Emily Riedel on Bering Sea Gold?











Bering Sea Gold viewers are concerned about Emily Riedel as she has been absent from season 14 of the show. So, what happened to her?

Created from the people behind Deadliest Catch, the Discovery Channel reality programme follows a group of enthusiasts in search of gold in the freezing cold temperatures of Alaska.

But the absence of cast member Emily Riedel in the current series hasn’t gone unnoticed by viewers at home and her loyal social media followers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest in her life and why she is not on the newest season.

Meet Bering Sea Gold’s Emily Riedel

Emily Riedel is a captain of suction dredge The Eroica which is operated by two divers, Daryl Valle and Tony Mann.

She appeared on the show as the daughter of Steve Riedel and started out in the first season as a deckhand on The Clark.

The Discovery Channel star is a fan-favourite and has appeared in 13 seasons of Bering Sea Gold so far.

Outside of the reality show, Emily runs a YouTube channel and has amassed nearly 40,000 followers on her Instagram page.

What happened to Emily Riedel?

Emily is absent from the current series of Bering Sea Gold due to complications after contracting Covid-19.

In January this year, the star contracted the virus which started with mild symptoms before she was left with an unbearable chest pain.

She opened up about her health in a YouTube video and explained: “It was a mild case at the time, it seemed like it was pretty routine.”

However, when it came time to prepare for the next season of the show, she suffered persisting issues from the virus such as chest pain, fatigue and shortness of breath.

You can find Emily’s health update down below and she promised fans that she will return in spring 2022.

Emily announced pregnancy

Emily’s return to the show might be slightly delayed after she made an exciting announcement in December 2021.

The Bering Sea Gold star and her partner Alex are expecting their first child together. She shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing in a post: “We made a human! She’s rollin’ out in March. We’re so happy and excited to be parents soon.”

Their baby girl is expected in March 2022.

Congratulations to Emily and Alex on their happy news and we can’t wait to see her back on the show.

