What happened to former A&F CEO Mike Jeffries and where is he now?













As the new Netflix docu-series White Hot dropped last week, audiences have been non-stop talking about it and the disclosed lawsuits against the fashion brand, Abercrombie and Fitch.

Founded in 1892, it was created for “outdoorsmen” at the time but as time went on the target buyer changed to young adults, especially when Mike Jeffries joined as the CEO in 1992.

After watching the documentary and the controversies surrounding Jeffries, fans want to know where Mike Jeffries is now and what actually went down at A&F?

Who is Mike Jeffries?

Since the documentary, Mike is now known as the guy who resigned from Abercrombie and Fitch as CEO in 2014 following controversies around his “discriminatory” hiring process and “distasteful marketing.”

Jeffries was responsible for rebranding and establishing the company when he joined. Born in Oklahoma, he was raised in Los Angeles and went to business school before jumping into the fashion and retail world.

Before joining A&F in 1992, he was working in retail and had worked with designers like Allen Questrom and Millard S Drexler (previous CEO of GAP.)

In 1984 he created the brand Alcott and Andrews which was a fashion brand targetting “career women.” However, in 1989 this company fell into bankruptcy and was shut down. He then worked at Paul Harnes before joining A&F in 1992.

Where is Mike Jeffries now?

In 2014 he stepped down from his role as CEO of the brand after he faced extensive criticism and controversy surrounding the way he ran the business.

People didn’t really see much of him after this and he chose to lay low and seems to have continued this up until this day. He is still living a low-key life but it’s not 100% clear as to what he is up to now.

We do know that according to Woman Wear Daily, back in 2017 he sold his home for a whopping $16 million. In terms of Abercrombie and Fitch now, they have a new CEO called Fran Horowitz who joined in 2017.

Mike’s “controversial” statements

Many will know about his controversial interview with Salon magazine back in 2006 where he was slated for some of the comments he made about the brand. He said that the clothes were meant to be worn by “cool” people, not “unattractive” and “overweight” buyers.

He apologised for the interview years later but this spurred on more backlash and criticism in 2013, to which the brand responded:

We are completely opposed to any discrimination, bullying, derogatory characterisations or other anti-social behaviour based on race, gender, body type or other individual characteristics.

