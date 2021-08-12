









Eugene ‘Geno’ Doak was a cast member on Mama June: From Not to Hot. He and his girlfriend, Mama June, appeared in court during season 5 of the show.

Geno and Mama June have overcome addiction issues in their life. And now that the pair are sober from drugs, they’re wanting to stay on the straight and narrow – not end up back in prison. So, let’s take a look at who Geno Doak is, where he is now and whether the pair are still together…

Who is Eugene ‘Geno’ Doak?

Best-known as Mama June’s boyfriend, Geno Doak is 45 years old. He celebrates his birthday on October 8th.

Mama June rose to reality TV fame on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2009. Geno’s reality TV fame came a little later as he began appearing on TLC shows with Mama June such as Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Geno can be found on Instagram @doakgeno with over 56k followers. However, he doesn’t post to the ‘gram on the regular.

What happened to Geno Doak?

In 2019, Geno and Mama June were arrested after a member of the public noticed a physical altercation between the two.

As per the Trussville Tribune, the couple was “charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanour unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia“.

The outcome of Geno and Mama June’s case has been an ongoing story throughout Mama June: From Not to Hot season 5.

Fans, inevitably, were curious as to what happens next for Geno Doak. Mama June took to Twitter to shed some light on the situation: “Well the dark cloud is gone from my head finally n i can move on in life but geno is still today awaiting to b sentenced but like I said u never know where mama june will b or be on that a wrap we will b back soon as alot is happening with our life coming up“.

Well the dark cloud is gone from my head finally n i can move on in life but geno is still today awaiting to b sentenced but like I said u never know where mama june will b or be on that a wrap we will b back soon as alot is happening with our life coming up #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) June 12, 2021

As per IB Times, Geno was handed a 16-month sentence in his drug case in August 2021. The Daily Mail reported that Geno went into prison on July 29th and has a release date of November 22nd, 2022.

Distractify writes that as of 2021, Mama June and Geno are still together. Mama June caused a stir on the internet when a TikTok star called @jays_worldd met up with the reality TV star in August 2021, however, the pair are seemingly just friends.

Is Mama June going to prison in 2021?

During season 5, Mama June receives a phone call from the couples’ lawyer. She said: “I’m facing a couple of years, Geno’s facing ten years. We may not even get to see each other, we don’t know what to expect in the morning“.

On the subject of the couple potentially doing time in prison, Geno added: “Just because we stopped screwing up doesn’t mean we didn’t screw up. We’ve changed our life around but we still got caught with dope“.

As of Mama June: From Not to Hot season 5 episode 12, it was still a possibility that Geno could go to prison. However, Mama June’s court case was declared over and she was told she’d have to complete 100 hours of community service.

