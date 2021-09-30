What happened to Gus Smyrnios on Floribama Shore? Crash explored











First there was Jersey Shore, then Geordie Shore, and in 2017 Floribama Shore was launched on MTV. The show is focused around a group of friends who all live together in Panama City Beach, Florida.

While the Floribama cast are all friends, things aren’t always plain sailing. Gus is one cast member who has had many ups and downs while on the MTV show. So, let’s take a look at what happened to Gus from Floribama Shore in 2021, was he in a crash?

Who is Gus?

Gus Smyrnios is a reality TV star who hails from Tallahassee, Florida.

He was born in 1995, making him 26 years old in 2021. As per episodes of Floribama Shore, Gus had a rough upbringing and was homeless at 17 years old.

In 2021, Gus is in a relationship with Samantha Carucci.

Was Gus Smyrnios in a crash?

In a snippet from Floribama Shore, Gus can be seen driving an ATV and as he turns, the vehicle flips over.

Gus uploaded the footage to Twitter on September 24th with the caption: “Yikes“.

The Floribama Shore star also took to Twitter to share the result of the crash with his followers. He uploaded photos of his injuries and captioned the post: “Oops, more to the list”.

Floribama Shore: Where is Gus now?

Gus took to Twitter on September 24th, 2021 to share his injuries with the world. By the looks of his post, he was admitted to hospital and had to have surgery.

One Twitter user related to injuring their “AC” joint, which is a joint in the shoulder where two bones meet.

Other Twitter users gave Gus words of wisdom and warning to not be so reckless in the future: “Goodness sakes Gus..what the hell were you thinking. I could see that flip before you hit that turn. NO need to always be so careless. Take good care of yourself“.

Another said: “I have this thing i call my Steve Irwin vibe. Its when I see someone doing something on TV and think “He’s gonna die doing this one day” You’re giving me major Steve Irwin vibes man. Be safe“.

