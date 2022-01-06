What happened to RHOC Heather Dubrow’s foot, did she have surgery?











Heather Dubrow is a returning cast member on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2021. RHOC is the longest-running show of the Real Housewives franchise and Heather was originally a housewife from season 7 until season 11 in 2016.

Now, OG Heather is back on the show in 2022 alongside her husband, Terry, and their kids. Season 16 launched on December 1st, 2021. Here’s more on what happened to Heather Dubrow’s foot in 2022 and whether she had surgery…

Heather Dubrow can usually be found eating at Nobu and sipping on ‘champs’, but the end of 2021 saw her on bed rest putting up her foot in a huge boot.

The RHOC star had to sport a less than glamourous shoe in order for her foot to recover following surgery a the end of the year.

Heather revealed on Instagram that she had bunions and some of her followers commented on Heather’s photo upload that it looked like she’d had a “bunion, hammer toe and claw toe” on her right foot.

The RHOC star’s foot surgery explored

In Heather’s Instagram photo, posted on her birthday, January 6th, she shows off her recovering foot out of bandages.

Heather can be seen with scars on two of her toes which could suggest that she had ‘hammer toe’ and ‘claw toe’ and she also previously revealed that she’d gone in for bunion surgery.

Heather wrote in her IG post that she’s a week out from surgery, so it appears that everything is healing nicely.

Heather documented her foot surgery recovery on Instagram

When Heather first came out of surgery and got home, she took to Instagram stories to share that her husband, Terry, wasn’t the best nurse.

Her followers were updated as the days went on, and judging by Heather’s most recent IG post, Terry eventually stepped up to the plate. He wrote on her foot photo: “I assisted!!“.

Heather replied: “Yes, you did Honyi! Thank you to you and Dr Sunshine UCLA!!!“.

