What happened to Jimmy Fallon’s finger on the Tonight Show?











The Tonight Show has been airing on NBC since 1954 and has been presented by many famous faces including Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien. From 2014 to today, the late-night talk show has been hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

The NBC show airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and all kinds of guests are sitting on the Tonight Show sofa in 2021. Miley Cyrus, Nicole Kidman, Chloë Grace Moretz and many more celebrities are interviewed during season 9. But, it appears that viewers are distracted by Jimmy Fallon’s finger – so, here’s a look at what happened to it.

Jimmy Fallon’s finger on The Tonight Show

Viewers of The Tonight Show in 2021 may have noticed that Jimmy’s ring finger on his left hand is less straight than the rest of his fingers.

This is due to an accident that he had some years back.

By the looks of his hands on the show, Jimmy still has full use of his fingers and has made a full recovery since the accident.

The talk show host explained his injury

During The Tonight Show in 2015, Jimmy’s finger was bandaged up and he explained how he got the injury: “Basically what happened is, I tripped and fell in my kitchen. I caught my fall, I’m getting up and my finger is sideways.“

Jimmy said that he slipped on a braided rug which he “couldn’t wait to burn“.

Jimmy actually had ring avulsion

After the kitchen slip accident, Jimmy wrapped up his hand and went to the emergency room where doctors told him that he had a ring avulsion.

The chances of him being able to keep his finger were very slim, but his doctor, Doctor Chu, managed to save Jimmy’s finger.

It took six hours of micro surgery and the use of a vein out of Jimmy’s foot to get his finger back to normality. He was also in the ICU for 10 days recovering.

