What happened to Jo De La Rosa from The Real Housewives of OC?











The Real Housewives of Orange County is back in 2021 with a brand new season. The Bravo series is the longest-running of the franchise which is now onto its 16th season. Returning OG housewife Heather Dubrow is back in 2021 which may have led viewers to wonder where some of the other OC housewives are now.

Heather, Shannon, Gina, Emily, Noella and co are the season 16 housewives but let’s take a trip down memory lane and find out what happened to Jo from The Real Housewives of OC.

Who is Jo De La Rosa?

Jo De La Rosa is a reality TV star who first appeared on Bravo’s RHOC in 2006.

She was born in 1980, making her 41 years old and following her time on RHOC, she moved to LA to pursue a singing career.

Jo was born in Peru but moved to California with her family at the age of three.

What happened to Jo from The Real Housewives of OC?

Jo De La Rosa was a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County for seasons 1 and 2.

She returned as a supporting cast member for season 3.

Jo found reality TV fame in 2006 alongside Vicki Gunvalson, Kimberly Bryant, Jeana Keough and Lauri Peterson.

She appeared on the series as the fiancé of Slade Smiley who at the time was 36 and she was 24 years old.

It was clear from RHOC season 1 that there were some cracks appearing in Jo and Slade’s relationship. He didn’t want her to go out partying with her friends so much and she suggested that he flirts with women all day at work during season 1 episode 1.

She left the show because she and Slade called off their engagement.

Meet Jo on Instagram

Former housewife Jo can be found on Instagram @jodelarosaa with over 47k followers.

Judging by her IG page, it looks like Jo has found love again and she’s engaged to musician Taran Gray.

The couple had been together just over a year before getting engaged. From Jo’s Instagram posts it looks like she’s living her best life in 2021 and writes in her IG bio that she is: “Discovering magical places in LA“. She also has a YouTube channel with over 2k subscribers called Jo De La Rosa – Life After Housewives.

