No more scoopski potatoes: What happened to Joe on Impractical Jokers?













Impractical Jokers is a comedy series that’s been running since 2011. Murr, Q, Sal and Joe have spent the past decade basically tormenting the US public with their pranks and viewers can’t get enough of it. The hidden camera show has seen the comedians pull off some of the most ridiculous jokes including staredowns with strangers, skydiving punishments and more.

Thanks to the show’s four cast members, viewers are often in fits of laughter each season. However, in 2022, a special supersized episode featured Eric Andre, but not Joe Gatto. So. what happened to Joe in Impractical Jokers? Let’s find out where the scoopski potato master is…

Joe Gatto leaves Impractical Jokers

Due to his personal life, Joe Gatto decided to step away from Impractical Jokers at the end of season 8.

In an Instagram post from January 1st, 2022, Joe revealed that he would “no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers“.

Speaking of his time on the show, Joe added: “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished.“

What happened to Joe in Impractical Jokers?

When it comes to the reasons behind Joe Gatto’s departure from Impractical Jokers, he also wrote in his January 1st Instagram post that he and his wife had split up.

He wrote: “Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.“

Joe and Bessy had been married for eight years and share a young son, Remington and daughter, Milana.

Joe is sorely missed by his fans and friends

One-quarter of the Impractical Jokers disappearing from the show certainly doesn’t go unnoticed and many of Joe’s fans took to Twitter in April 2022 to comment on his absence.

One person tweeted: “This is definitely a new chapter for the show and it’ll never be the same without Joe Gatto but I’m grateful for new episodes and excited!“

Another tweeted: “Watching Impractical Jokers without Joe Gatto is just sad“.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sal Vulcano spoke of how hard it was to do the show without Joe: “We’re doing the show together [for] almost 10 years, we’re friends [for] 30 years so it was tough to lose him… We didn’t want to see him go, but we had to give him his space … We miss him and we love him, we still talk to him all the time.“

Joe is now one half of the Two Cool Moms podcast alongside Steve Byrne which sees the pair give: “…maternal advice to listeners“.

