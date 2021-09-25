What happened to Karla on Gold Rush? Season 12 cast explored











Gold Rush returned to screens on September 24th 2021 for its 12th season. The Discovery show first started back in 2010 and has been a hit with viewers ever since. The gold mining teams do all they can each season to collect as much gold as possible with many of them earning millions each year.

Gold Rush season 12 saw Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness and the rest of the miners return. However, many Discovery viewers had questions in regard to Karla Ann Charlton’s whereabouts. So, let’s take a look at what happened to Karla on Gold Rush.

Who is Karla Ann Charlton?

Karla Ann Charlton is a second-generation guide who is based in the Yukon. Karla is the go-to woman for all things outdoors and is a survival expert.

She’s a member of Rick Ness’ team. The pair aren’t a romantic couple, Rick described Karla as “the sister” he’s never had as per Distractify.

Karla writes on her website that her first passion is photography and adds: “Life is beautiful and my desire for adventure continues to bring me joy and laughter“.

What happened to Karla on Gold Rush?

Gold Rush season 12 sees Tony Beets, Brennan Ruault, Fred Dodge, Todd Hoffman and many more familiar faces return to the Klondike, near Yukon, Canada.

However, it appears that Karla may not have appeared in season 12 yet.

As per Discovery, Karla still has a profile on the TV show’s page and she’s also appeared in spin-off shows of Gold Rush, so it would be unlikely that she’s been axed completely.

Is Karla on Instagram?

Yes, Karla can be found on Instagram @karla__ann with 21.4k followers.

She first took to Instagram in 2013, however, her whole page isn’t dedicated to Gold Rush.

Karla’s account appears to include all kinds of awe-inspiring photos from her outdoorsy adventures.

