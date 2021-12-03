What happened to Karlie Kloss on Project Runway, where is she now?











Project Runway is the fashion competition series of all fashion competition series. The Bravo show has been running since 2004. Supermodel Heidi Klum and fashion consultant Tim Gunn were the duo synonymous with the show until their departure in 2018. Once season 17 came along in 2019, Heidi and Tim were replaced by designer Christian Siriano and model Karlie Kloss.

However, Project Runway season 19 is here in 2021 and Karlie is nowhere to be seen. So, what happened to Karlie Kloss on Project Runway and where is she now? Here’s a look at why she left the Bravo show and if she’ll ever make a return…

What happened to Karlie Kloss on Project Runway?

It’s currently unconfirmed why Karlie Kloss left Project Runway, however, season 19 filming may have come at an inconvenient time for the model as she was pregnant with her first child.

Karlie and her husband, Joshua Kusher, welcomed a baby boy in March 2021 named Levi Joseph.

Bravo announced that a Project Runway season 19 preview would be released on July 1st 2021 when Karlie would’ve had a newborn baby to look after.

Karlie only appeared on two Project Runway seasons. Some fans may have wondered whether her exit had anything to do with that ‘dinner with the Kushners’ comment but it’s unlikely that the drama would’ve caused Karlie to leave the show. Following the memorable reality TV moment, Karlie said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2020 that she was “honoured” to become “one of the first memes of the decade“.

Karlie Kloss in 2021

Following Karlie’s departure from Project Runway, she’s likely had her hands full as she’s a first-time mum to her new baby, Levi.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram in May 2021 to share a selection of photos of her pregnancy and baby captioned: “my heart is full“.

In September, she also uploaded to IG more photos of herself with friends and family captioned: “a summer full of loving”.

Besides being a mum, she also attended the MET Gala and has uploaded lots of event and modelling photos to the ‘gram.

Project Runway season 19 hosts and judges

Although Karlie is no longer a permanent host of Project Runway, Bravo reported that she would be “making appearances” during the 2021 season.

Christian Siriano is now hosting the show alone and this year’s judges include Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth.

Many guest judges will also appear in season 19 including Jason Wu, Gigi Hadid, Taraji P. Henson, Steven Kolb, Billy Porter and more.

