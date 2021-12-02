What happened to Kelly Dodd on RHOC and why did she leave?











The Real Housewives of Orange County are the real OGs of the Real Housewives franchise. The ladies were Bravo’s trailblazers first launching the show back in 2006.

Over the RHOC seasons, many cast members have come and gone. From ‘OG of the OC’ Vicky Gunvalson to Tamra Judge, there have been more changes to the cast in 2021. So, what happened to Kelly Dodd and why did she leave RHOC?

What happened to Kelly Dodd?

After four years on RHOC, Kelly Dodd was fired from the Bravo show in 2020.

Some viewers may assume that Kelly’s behaviour on the show could have been something to do with her dismissal as she was involved in some controversial moments on RHOC. However, she did apologise for certain things she said and did on the show in 2020.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in December 2020, Kelly addressed comments that she made about Covid-19 and for wearing a ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ hat while on the show.

Kelly said: “In hindsight, it was the stupidest thing I ever said.”

Why was Kelly fired?

Speaking to SiriusXM in June 2021, Kelly said that she was “blindsided” when she found out that she wasn’t being asked to come back for RHOC season 16.

Kelly said that she asked if the reason for her firing was “political” or whether she was an unpopular cast member.

Her husband, Rick Leventhal said that even if people didn’t like Kelly, “they love to hate her” on the radio show.

When Kelly was asked by host Jeff Lewis if she “insulted a few executives” she said that she did and added: “Ultimately, I’m the one who got myself fired“.

RHOC season 16 cast explored

Now that Kelly has been dismissed from RHOC, it appears from Instagram that she is thoroughly enjoying life as Rick Leventhal’s wife, being a mother to Jolie and working on her podcast.

Two newbies, Dr Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener, have joined the cast for season 16.

Jennifer and Noella join Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and returning cast member Heather Dubrow.

