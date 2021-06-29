What happened to Kiko on Below Deck Med? Captain Sandy waved goodbye in season 5











With the arrival of Below Deck Mediterranean season 6, many viewers were left asking what happened to the show’s old chef – Kiko. Newbie chef Matthew Shea has taken his place, and by the looks of episode 1, the job is certainly a challenge.

Captain Sandy Yawn and the crew are rolling up their sleeves ready for a new venture around the Adriatic Sea. Luckily they’re aboard Sandy’s favourite yacht ever – The Lady Michelle – which is 180ft long and can accomodate 12 guests.

Who was the Below Deck Med chef in season 5?

Below Deck Mediterranean season 5 saw Hindrigo Lorran (AKA Kiko) as the chef on board the yacht.

However, season 5 was Kiko’s final season on the show as, according to Captain Sandy, his food wasn’t up to scratch.

The scene where she raises the issue of those nachos can be viewed on Bravo’s website. Captain Sandy asks to make it to the end of the charter and Kiko adds: “And then I’ll leave“.

What happened to Kiko on Below Deck?

Kiko replaced Below Deck Mediterranean season 4 chef Mila Kolomeitseva, however, it appears that being a chef onboard a super-yacht is super difficult.

The pressure is at an all-time high on the boat as the guests are paying incredible amounts of money for their charter.

Kiko was eventually fired by Captain Sandy Yawn and left at the end of season 5.

Following the arrival of new season 6 chef Matthew Shea, many Below Deck Med viewers took to Twitter to express that they wanted Kiko back: “Bet Capt Sandy would give anything for Kiko’s nachos and enchiladas“.

Another said: “Kiko doesn’t seem too bad now , right cap Sandy? I want chef Kiko to have a second chance maybe on sailing yacht!“

Where is Kiko now?

Today, Kiko can be found on Instagram @hindrigolorran with 105k followers.

By the looks of his account, Kiko is having a great time in 2021. He has posted photos of himself travelling the world and he looks very much loved-up.

He’s still cheffing and often posts snaps of great-looking food. He writes in his IG bio: “A Chef cooking around the world“. Kiko also has his own book out – The Surfers Cookbook – which can be bought on Amazon.

