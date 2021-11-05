What happened to Madison Hildebrand on Million Dollar Listing?











Million Dollar Listing is back! The Bravo show brings a brand new batch of wealthy people looking to bag themselves a new home and some familiar realtors who are doing all they can to put in the best offers, make top-notch deals and get the biggest commissions they can.

Millon Dollar Listing has expanded to have three spin-off shows in 2021. Since its launch in 2006, there have been many realtors that have come and gone. Josh Atman is one of the most recognisable realtors from the show, as well as Josh Flagg. However, neither of them were on the show during season 1. Many of the season 1 realtors dropped off the map back in 2007, so let’s take a look at what happened to Madison from Millon Dollar Listing.

Screenshot: Million Dollar Listing LA: Heather Confronts Madison (Season 10, Episode 3) | Bravo

Who is Madison Hildebrand?

Born on October 28th, 1980, Madison Hildebrand hails from Arizona in the USA.

Madison is best known for being a luxury real estate agent but he’s also a businessman, a broker, an author and a brand ambassador.

As per Madison’s Bravo profile, he’s “one of the world’s most recognizable faces in the world of real estate.”

It’s unclear whether Madison is in a relationship or single, but he doesn’t appear to have posted much on his Instagram with a partner lately. He was previously dating Cody Keltz but the pair split in 2018.

Read More: Who is Randi Kesselman Grusd on Million Dollar Listing?

What happened to Madison on Million Dollar Listing?

Madison Hildebrand was one of the first realtors to appear as a cast member on Million Dollar Listing back in 2006 when the show launched.

He was a fan favourite and his feud with Heather Altman went on for some time on the show.

Madison left Million Dollar Listing after season 10. He announced that he wouldn’t be returning to the LA show for season 11 back in 2018.

When he decided to leave the show, Madison said to Bravo that he’d be concentrating on more of his own projects such as his own real estate team The Malibu Life.

In a statement to The Daily Dish, Madison said of his departure: “After a decade of adventure and one of the most unique experiences of my life, I have decided not to continue ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.’ I am so grateful to have had this opportunity but the time has come for me to re-energize, rejuvenate, and refocus my attention and light onto new endeavours. As an original cast member, I feel so lucky to be a part of the show that sparked the ‘Million Dollar Listing’ franchise”.

Million Dollar Listing LA | Season 13 | Preview Trailer BridTV 4182 Million Dollar Listing LA | Season 13 | Preview Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/esr1pp51tt0/hqdefault.jpg 844342 844342 center 22403

Where is Madison in 2021?

By the looks of Madison’s Instagram page, he’s living life to the fullest in 2021.

The real estate agent appears to be running a successful business – The Malibu Life as well as making time to attend parties, hike and holiday!

When he’s not selling property in Malibu, it looks like Madison is spending time with friends and family and exploring the world.

Million Dollar Listing: What happened to Kelly and Troy?

WATCH MILLION DOLLAR LISTING NEW YORK ON BRAVO EVERY THURSDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK