What happened to Noelle from I Am Jazz, does she have Instagram?

Here’s more on what happened to Noelle from I Am Jazz and whether we found her on her Instagram.

I Am Jazz: Who is Noelle?

Noelle Jaclyn is a transgender woman who appears as a cast member on TLC show I Am Jazz.

I Am Jazz season 6 saw Noelle raise money for her gender reassignment surgery and have the surgery carried out.

During the 2020 season, Noelle’s parents, Jaz and Jaz’s mother accompany her to the hospital. Noelle’s dad says to her before surgery: “I just love you so much. The chapter after this, it’s a new book without any writing in it, so you can write whatever you want now. the world is yours.“

Noelle also said that she’d been waiting to affirm her gender since she was born. Noelle said: “Me transitioning when I was 14 years old, I had to go through male puberty which did irreversible damage to my body.”

What happened to Noelle from I Am Jazz?

During I Am Jazz season 6, Noelle received gender reassignment surgery after raising around $20,000.

Her surgery went well and there weren’t any complications.

Noelle first appeared on I Am Jazz during season 2, but it seems that her screen time has lessened in 2021. She said during her time on the show that she had dealt with strong bouts of depression and explained how she was bullied at school to Jazz in 2016.

Is Noelle on Instagram?

Yes, Noelle is on Instagram @noelle.jaclyn where she has almost 51k followers.

She appeared on Jazz’s IG feed back in 2018, but Noelle doesn’t have any posts on her own Instagram page.

Noelle has been through a lot in her life, from experiencing bullying at school to having to go through male puberty and also surviving the Parkland Shooting in 2018, her trauma and recovery was documented on I Am Jazz seasons 2 to 6. It’s currently unclear whether she will appear on the show in future seasons, but she may be opting for privacy at this point in her life.

