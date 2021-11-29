What happened to Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley?











Porsha Williams’ love life has been one of the main storylines on the Real Housewives of Atlanta over the past couple of seasons. When Porsha joined the show in 2012, she was with Kordell Stewart but the pair’s divorce was finalised in 2013. Since then, she went on to get engaged and have a daughter with Dennis McKinley.

However, things didn’t work out for the couple. Here’s more on what happened to Porsha and Dennis and what the former couples’ relationship is like in 2021…

When did Porsha and Dennis meet?

When RHOA season 11 rolled around in 2018, it brought with it a brand new man in Porsha’s life.

The then-37-year-old was keen to impress Dennis’ mother and appeared madly in love with the Hot Dog business owner.

‘Busy businessman’ Dennis seemed to be a hit with Porsha’s family until things went left in a major way and Porsha found out that he had cheated.

Porsha and Dennis’ relationship falls apart

During RHOA, it was revealed that Dennis slept with another woman while Porsha was pregnant.

Following his infidelity, Porsha’s mother and sister sat down for dinner with Dennis where he apologised for his actions. Porsha’s mother said: “I didn’t wait all these years for my daughter to be a baby momma“.

In 2019 on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Porsha said that the couple was “re-engaged” and that she was trying to work it out for her family. She added: “It takes time, I love him and he loves me.“

In the lead-up to Cynthia and Mike Hill’s ’10/10/20′ wedding, Porsha requested that Dennis be uninvited. However, the exes had to go to the same event.

It seemed that Porsha and Dennis made every effort to get their relationship working again in order to remain a family unit, even going to therapy on RHOA. However, things didn’t work out for them in the end and they officially split in 2020.

Porsha moves on with Simon Guobadia

Porsha and Dennis still have a relationship in order to co-parent in 2021. Porsha’s mother, Daine, said on Porsha’s Family Matters in 2021: “My relationship with Dennis is still loving, we will always consider ourselves family“.

Speaking of how they got together on Porsha’s Family Matters, business owner Simon said: “My relationship with Porsha started after my ex-wife and I announced that we were getting a divorce. Porsha reached out in a DM. Her DM’ing me, checking up on me, I appreciated it and the rest of it is history.”

Speaking of her new relationship, Dennis said: “Porsha moves fast”, he added that the couple broke up in July 2020 and that Porsha asked for her ring back around Christmastime.

