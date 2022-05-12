Kyle Richards seeing 'spark' in Portia's eye again after difficult year













On May 11th, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returned to screens for its twelfth season. Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and co are back for a brand new batch of episodes in 2022. The ladies and their families have had many ups and downs, with Erika Jayne’s divorce and the Hilton-Richards sisters feuding.

The drama doesn’t appear to be slowing do whatsoever in 2022 as season 12 episode 1 details Dorit and Paul Kemsley’s burglary and Erika Jayne is quizzed about her legal disputes. One family that does appear to be on the ‘up’ in season 12 is Kyle Richards’. So, let’s take a look at what happened to Portia on RHOBH…

Who is Portia Umansky?

Portia Umansky is Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s youngest daughter.

Kyle has four daughters, her first, Farrah, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie, was born in 1988.

Mauricio and Kyle married in 1996 and their first daughter together, Alexia, was born in 1996. Sophia was born in 2000 and eight years later, Portia was born.

Portia is 14 years old and she’s appeared on RHOBH for the majority of her life.

What happened to Portia on RHOBH?

During RHOBH season 12 episode 1, Kyle Richards says that she sees a huge difference in her daughter nowadays.

The two were seen taking a boxing class together and Kyle said during RHOBH season 12 episode 1: “Portia today is vastly different from the Portia last year. She was sleeping late, she didn’t want to leave her room. She was clearly going through a very difficult time and I was struggling as a parent.“

Kyle makes reference to living through the pandemic and how difficult that was for her daughter.

She added: “At Portia’s Bat Mitzvah, I started seeing the spark in her eye again. Now, she’s coming up on the other side of what she’s been through.“

RHOBH fans can’t believe how much Portia’s grown up

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills first premiered on Bravo in 2010 and Portia Umansky would have been two years old.

The Richard-Umanksy’s have been original cast members on the show, appearing in all 12 seasons to date.

Given that RHOBH fans have been watching the show for the past 12 years, they’ve seen Portia grow up from a toddler to a young lady and many of them, judging by Twitter, can’t believe it.

One viewer tweeted: “Portia looks so different now“. Another said: “I love a kid of a housewife growing up. Remember how little Portia was when this started!? Glad she’s doing well!“

At 14 years old, Portia has around 60K followers on Instagram @portia_umansky.

