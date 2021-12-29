What happened to Sarah Beeny’s mansion, where does she live now?











Property expert Sarah Beeny is probably best known for appearing on TV shows such as Property Snakes and Ladders, The Wright Stuff, How to Live Mortgage Free with Sarah Beeny and Property Ladder. In 2020, she has a new TV show which focuses on her own house, rather than other peoples’.

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country season 2 launched in 2021 and sees Sarah, her husband, and their four sons restore a huge home in Somerset. Here’s more on what happened to Sarah Beeny’s mansion and where she lives now…

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country first started back in 2020. Series 1 followed the Sarah Beeny and her family from the very first plans for their move to the country to getting planning permission and beginning the building work on their home.

Season 2 started on November 30th, 2021 and Sarah and the family are still working on their house, but now they can focus on the interior.

The family set their sights on a 220-acre, semi-derelict former dairy farm in Somerset which is now in the midst of being turned into a beautiful family home.

What happened to Sarah Beeny’s mansion?

At the time of writing, Sarah Beeny’s mansion is still in the process of being built on Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country. The Channel 4 show is onto series 2 episode 4 as of December 28th, 2021.

Still to come in the series, the family have five en-suite bathrooms to renovate, a zipwire to install across their pond and much more.

It’s likely that the show is filmed in advance of occasions such as Christmas, as a Christmas episode of the series aired on December 21st, therefore the work on the house may be further ahead than viewers see on the show.

Judging by the foliage on the trees, the ‘Christmas Party’ is happening in September…#SarahBeenyNewLife — Jane Aird (@realjaneaird) December 21, 2021

Where does Sarah and her family live now?

It’s unclear exactly where Sarah Beeny and her family have been living while their home is being built from scratch. They may be living in a property nearby, however, it doesn’t appear to have been mentioned during the Channel 4 show.

Sarah’s brother and sister-in-law live close by as per Great British Life, so they could be staying with family.

As of December 2021, the house is likely the most habitable it’s been so far, so they may have even moved into the mansion by now.

