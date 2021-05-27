What happened to Shea Hicks Whitfield on Bargain Block? Here's why HGTV star was absent!











What happened to Shea on Bargain Block? Viewers at home are worried over the star’s absence from the HGTV series.

Bargain Block features Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas who restore properties in the iconic American city of Detroit.

The pair have been working with realtor Shea Hicks Whitfield but her absence on Wednesday’s episode (May 26th, 2021) didn’t go unnoticed by viewers at home.

So, what happened to Shea? Why wasn’t she in the latest episode of the HGTV programme?

DISCOVERY+: Is 40 Year Old Property Virgin real? Truth behind show!

Shea on Bargain Block, @bargainblock on Instagram

Who is Shea Hicks Whitfield?

Shea is a real estate agent, a “wife, aunt and puppy mom” as she describes herself on Instagram.

Born and raised in the city of Detroit, the HGTV star works for Alexander Real Estate (ARE) and has been in the real estate industry for 15 years.

Gadgeteer - Launch Trailer

Her experience of buying her first house was the main motivation for her to become a realtor.

You can find Shea on Instagram under the handle @shea.whitfield where she has nearly 4,000 followers, a figure that keeps rising with every episode of Bargain Block.

What happened to Shea on Bargain Block?

Viewers will be pleased to know that Shea is still on Bargain Block! She hasn’t left the show.

Responding to one Twitter user, HGTV tweeted that the realtor was not a part of Bargain Block’s episode on May 26th, 2021, because this was the pilot episode and Shea didn’t take part in it. The network reassured fans that she will feature in the upcoming weeks.

“Don’t worry! Tonight’s episode of Bargain Block was actually the pilot. @Shea_Alicia started working with Keith and Evan after this – she’ll be in the rest of the episodes!” the network explained.

100 DAY DREAM HOME: What is Brian Kleinschmidt’s net worth?

Don’t worry! Tonight’s episode of Bargain Block was actually the pilot. @Shea_Alicia started working with Keith and Evan after this – she’ll be in the rest of the episodes! https://t.co/m3WI1KO4bC — HGTV (@hgtv) May 27, 2021

Viewers react on Twitter

As soon as viewers saw the tweet from HGTV, many of them were relieved to find out that Shea is still on the show.

One person tweeted: “Phew! I was about to hit the ceiling! Okkkk. I can watch tonight’s episode in its entirety then. Look forward to see our girl, Shea next week.”

“Great, I love Shea. Her voice is everything,” reacted another one.

Someone else added: “That makes sense. We were so confused when it was listed as “new” programming, but they were explaining the concept more than on other episodes.”

That makes sense. We were so confused when it was listed as "new" programming, but they were explaining the concept more than on other episodes. — Marci Phillips (@marciphillips) May 27, 2021

WATCH BARGAIN BLOCK WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8 C ON HGTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK