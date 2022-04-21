What happened to The Kelly Clarkson Show today, who are the guests?













Since winning the first-ever season of American Idol in 2002, Kelly Clarkson has become a world-renowned singing superstar and is recognised for huge hits such as Since U Been Gone, Because of You and My Life Would Suck Without You.

In more recent years, Kelly has put another of her talents besides singing to good use and is now the host of her own talk show on NBC. The 39-year-old said on the show that she loves to talk and judging by fans’ tweets about the show, viewers are loving her talk show, too. The Kelly Clarkson Show has been airing since 2019, so let’s find out more about what happened to The Kelly Clarkson Show today.

When is The Kelly Clarkson Show on?

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs on weekdays on NBC.

As per the NBC schedule, The Kelly Clarkson show airs at 7 pm Monday to Friday.

The show airs on different stations across the USA, to see how to watch The Kelly Clarkson Show wherever you are, check out the show’s website here.

What happened to The Kelly Clarkson Show today?

The Kelly Clarkson Show is airing as usual on April 20th and 21st.

The week commencing April 18th, which was Easter Monday, The Kelly Clarkson Show is airing as normal at 7 pm ET.

The show is looking for all kinds of people to appear in the 2022 season, to apply to be on The Kelly Clarkson Show, head over to the website here.

Who are the guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show today?

The week beginning April 18th, 2022, is 80’s week on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly said that she’s approaching her 40th birthday as she was born on April 24th, 1982 and in the spirit of it being her birthday, and Taurus season, Kelly is pulling out all the stops during her birthday week.

Many eighties songs have been performed during the week so far including Kool & The Gang’s Get Down On It.

The guests appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show today (April 21st) are Adam Richman, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Bonnie Raitt.

April 20th’s episode of the show featured Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, Ke Huy Quan, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson.

Screenshot: The Kelly Clarkson Show 20/04/2022 – NBC

