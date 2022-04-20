Prince Harry and Tom Costello appear on The Today Show this morning













Since 1952, The Today Show has been running on NBC. The daily news show features many recognisable reporters including Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Past news anchors have also included Matt Lauer and Katie Couric.

As with many morning news shows, The Today Show features all kinds of famous faces as guests and in April 2022, Prince Harry is exclusively interviewed by Hoda Kotb. Many NBC viewers were left asking ‘what happened to The Today Show this morning?’ on April 19th, but it appears that the show is back to regular airing on April 20th. So, let’s find out more about The Today Show this morning…

What happened to The Today Show this morning?

The Today Show is airing on NBC as usual on Wednesday, April 20th.

Described as “America’s favorite morning show“, The Today Show airs from 7 am until 11 am during the week.

The Today Show is filmed live from 7 until 11 and

Check out the Today Show’s schedule via the show’s website here.

Hoda Kotb interviews Prince Harry on The Today Show

April 20th, 2022 sees The Today Show’s Hoda Kotb interview Prince Harry during the morning show.

Prince Harry is set to discuss: “…his visit with the queen, the Invictus Games, fatherhood, his life with Meghan Markle and so much more” on the show.

In a snippet from the interview, Prince Harry says that visiting the Queen “was great“, that he “always makes her laugh” and that his “home, for now, is in the States“.

He’s now living in Santa Barbara and said that “cheekiness is something that keeps you alive“.

What to expect on The Today Show this morning

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb present the news on NBC’s Today Show on April 20th.

News topics of the day, covered on the morning show, include the war in Ukraine, the federal mask mandate, Disney’s special “Self-Governing” status and Pince Harry’s exclusive interview.

Tom Costello presents from DC on the federal mask mandate news and Erin McLaughlin presents from Ukraine.

