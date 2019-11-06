What happened with Kim Kardashian’s Kimono brand name? She got a letter from the mayor of Kyoto!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is iconic in the reality TV world. The show, which is centred around the Kardashian family and their friends, has been running since 2007 and the family is showing no sign of slowing down.

KUWTK gives us a real-life glimpse into the day to day goings-on of one of the world’s most famous families. Only Kim Kardashian would manage to get a Japanese mayor involved in one of her business ventures.

And it looks like the reality TV star is more than stressed out over the whole thing in episode 9 of KUWTK. So, what happened with Kim Kardashian’s Kimono brand name? And why did she get a letter about it?

What is Kim Kardashian’s ‘Kimono’?

The news of Kim’s shapewear brand had hit the headlines before KUWTK season 17 aired. But episode 8 of the show gives viewers a closer look at what is it and what went down with the name.

Kim rolled out her shapewear brand on September 10th 2019.

But before that, there were a few changes that needed to be made to her brand. In particular, the name that she trademarked.

During episode 8 of KUWTK, Kim said: “Today we are going to announce the name ‘Kimono’, I’m so excited.”

YE ON THE BEAT: What’s the familiar Keeping Up with the Kardashians theme song from s17?

Kim Kardashian Kimono letter

However, anything to do with ‘Kimono’ was stopped in its tracks when the Mayor of Kyoto, Daisaku Kadokawa, posted an open letter to Kim.

The Mayor’s letter requests that Kim drop the trademark of Kimono for her new brand.

He continued that he didn’t want the rich culture and heritage behind the garment to be monopolised. Daisaku Kadokawa wrote: “Kimono is a traditional ethnic dress fostered in our rich nature and history with our predecessors’ tireless endeavors and studies.”

Kim was accused of cultural appropriation and on August 26th 2019, she took to Instagram to reveal she’d changed the name. Kim wrote: “After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS.”

Buy Kim Kardashian’s shapewear

SKIMS Solutionwear was launched on September 10th 2019 and it looks like it’s been a huge success.

On Instagram, SKIMS has 684k followers as of November 2019.

You can visit the Skims website here where they offer everything from bras to sculpting shorts – there’s even a Skims TV channel!

UNEXPECTED: KUWTK: Who is Sarah Howard? “Bullying” goes down on the girls’ trip!

WATCH KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS SEASONS 1-17 ON THE HAYU PLAYER.