The moment everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived with the launch of Love Island 2019.

Following months of anticipation and rumours, the line-up is out, the villa is ready and the world is ready to judge, love and hate the latest batch of reality TV royalties.

Tonight, Monday, June 3rd, marks episode 1 of Love Island 2019. Here’s everything you need to know about the shiz that goes down on launch night.

When is Love Island episode 1?

Episode 1 of the series launches tonight (Monday, June 3rd).

It airs at 9 pm on ITV2.

You can also watch the episode live via the official ITV media player, ITV Hub, or catch up with the episode shortly after it finishes airing via the same app.

Each episode lasts for 60 minutes.

Who is in Love Island 2019?

There are 12 original cast members on the show, although most series see around 40 contestants swish in and out of the villa!

The original boys: Curtis Pritchard, Joe Garratt, Anton Danyluk, Tommy Fury, Michael Griffiths, Sherif Lanre, Callum Macleod.

And the OG girls: Amy Hart, Yewande Biala, Lucie Donlan, Amber Gill, Anna Vakili.

Eliminated contestants:

What happens on Love Island tonight? Explained!

The Love Island launch night is all about getting to know the cast mates and seeing who shacks up with who.

Expect 30 minutes of cringe-worthy montage videos where contestants attempt to look cool and a lot of screaming as they run into the villa buzzing with excitement.

The girls will, of course, make their entrances wearing only bikini’s, and the guys stand topless with the type of pec pump that clearly shows they’ve been busting out press-ups backstage.

Following the brief introductions where audiences loosely get to know their personalities but very intimately get to know their bodies, episode 1 moves into the first round of coupling up.

Another 30+ contestants will enter the Love Island villa over the next eight weeks, so the first coupling up isn’t necessarily that important. That said, season 4 winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer were coupled up from day 1 in the villa.

There are five girls and seven guys, meaning two guys will be left single and at risk of being the first to face elimination from the competition.

What happens on Love Island tonight? Rumours!

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding contestant Anton Danyluk.

Newspapers reported how the Scottish gym owner could be seen ‘blackfacing’ in an old social media post. Now, there have been calls for the 24-year-old to be pulled from the show.

Perhaps ITV have already made their move and Anton won’t appear in episode 1.

When is the Love Island 2019 final?

Love Island commonly airs for around eight weeks.

However, the length of the TV series has expanded every season since 2015

Season 5 should air for at least eight weeks, although it could continue for nine of 10. This will make the final either at the end of July or start of August.

Love Island baby challenge, lie detector and other must-watch episodes!

Within eight weeks of lounging by the pool, dry humping and savage back-stabbing, there are some standout episodes.

First up, there’s the lie detector episode, that has come under some serious scrutiny in past weeks.

After the shocking death of a Jeremy Kyle Show contestant who reportedly committed suicide following the results of a lie detector test, many have called Love Island to pull their lie detector episode.

However, it still remains likely that lie detector will feature in 2019. Angela Jain, ITV Studios Entertainment Managing Director, told Digital Spy:

The level of scrutiny we’re under has changed, it’s entirely normal to keep evolving those aftercare procedures – that in no way is going to impact on our editorial. That in no way is going to make us make the show differently.

I know banning the lie detector challenge is probably a good thing with recent events. But come on it has always been the best episode!!!! 😩😩 #LoveIsland — m_cremin (@megancremin) May 27, 2019

We won’t. Our duty of care is always first and foremost for the Islanders. We’re not arseholes. We really do care about the show and we really care about those Islanders. [The lie detector] – that’s one episode of 57 episodes. It’s not even a big element.”

The baby episode is an integral part of the ITV dating show and should air around episode 53.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND 2019 EVERY NIGHT (APART FROM SATURDAY) ON ITV2 AT 9 PM