BGT fans are all asking what happened to Simon Cowell's eye













When it comes to talent shows, there’s one man who always has an eye for finding the next big superstar. Simon Cowell has been telling people “it’s a no from me” since 2001 when he first sat on Pop Idol’s judging table. Nowadays, he’s a permanent fixture on Britain’s Got Talent alongside David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

BGT series 15 kicked off on Saturday, April 16th and many acts have taken to the stage to impress the judges. There have been all kinds of talented people appearing on the show in 2022 but viewers are more concerned about what has happened to Simon Cowell’s eye, so let’s find out more…

Fans ask what has happened to Simon Cowell’s eye

Since Britain’s Got Talent returned to screens in April 2022, many fans of the show have taken to Twitter to comment on Simon Cowell’s appearance with lots asking questions about his left eye.

It’s no secret that Simon has had some cosmetic work done in his time including filler and veneers but it seems that Simon’s face has changed in 2022 and fans can’t quite put their finger on the reason why.

Simon is the oldest of the BGT judges at 62 years old while David is 50, Amanda, 51, and Alesha, 43 years old.

Simon has ditched the filler

At 62 years old, Simon Cowell is a father-of-one and a husband.

His son, Eric, is part of the reason why he’s now opting for a new look.

In a 2022 interview with The Sun, Simon said that he might have “gone too far” with filler in the past and added that he had it all removed from his face.

Simon said to The Sun: “Eric was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.“

Has Simon Cowell been ill?

In April 2022, Simon Cowell isn’t ill. He was injured in February 2022 after having another e-bike crash but the 62-year-old made a full recovery.

Simon’s changing appearance has prompted viewers and fans to ask a lot of questions, but the removal of filler from his face and some lifestyle changes are what have contributed to his new look.

The BGT star followed a vegan diet back in 2017 but has reverted back to meat-eating nowadays. He’s lost three stone according to The Sun and in his 2022 interview, Simon said: “…A lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tonnes of water.“

