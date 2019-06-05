Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Fans of Love Island have been calling out for a little diversity for over three seasons.

Whether it’s in the form of body shapes, job types or fashion and style, villa contestants who don’t look like clones from the previous season would be nice.

One of the biggest calls from ITV enthusiasts has been for the inclusion of LGBTQ cast members. Which got fans thinking… what if Anton Danyluk is gay?

are we sure anton isn’t gay? Nothing wrong with it but just a suggestion #Anton #Loveisland — kaitlyn x (@kaitlynsedgey) June 4, 2019

Why do people think Anton could be gay?

Anton has not said or even remotely hinted at the fact that he is gay – let’s get that one straight.

However, some fans on Twitter have questioned his sexuality due to his slightly besotted behaviour around fellow Islander Tommy Fury, complimenting his eyes, body and generally being in awe at his pro boxer stature.

The 24-year-old also joked “could I step forward” as Sherif Lanre was left on his own during the initial coupling up round on launch night.

Anton also hinted that he could be bisexual having explained that he had an orgy with four other men and one woman while on holiday.

Anyone else think anton May be gay and not realise. But to be fair tommy fury is a proper sort!! God I love this programme 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #loveisland — princesskate (@Katielainton) June 4, 2019

Im pretty sure anton is gay #loveisland — MS (@moniquers__) June 4, 2019

This Anton guy just needs to admit his gay #LoveIsland — Dennis 2X (@dennis_2times) June 4, 2019

Could Love Island have LGBTQ contestants on season 5?

It’s very unlikely.

It has always been rumoured that Love Island producers were thinking about broadening the series to include LGBTQ contestants.

However, it has been more strongly suggested that Love Island would have a LGBTQ spin-off, due to the format of the show.

An ITV spokesperson told the Daily Star:

The format (Love Island) doesn’t really allow it (same-sex relationships). If you’re familiar with the programme, it’s about coupling and recoupling. To complicate it with same-sex relationships is to take something away from the format.

A twist in the tale?

However, more than anything, ITV and Love Island are open to entertaining storylines and unexpected couples.

Love Island 2016 star Katie Salmon was openly bisexual while 2018 villa castmate Megan Barton Hanson recently revealed that she was was bi, although this wasn’t open knowledge when she was on the show.

If Anton, or any other Love Island 2019 contestant was bi, and they met someone they fancied of the same sex… now that would add another dimension to the ITV series.

