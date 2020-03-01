Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

ITV’s Ibiza Weekender is back for a brand new series in 2020. The show follows a team of reps who host holidays for groups of twenty-somethings looking to let their hair down in Spain.

After watching an episode, you might find out you never wanted to be a fly on the wall on an Ibiza weekend away, but it’s entertaining all the same.

David ‘El Jefe’ Potts, Callum Izzard, Tasha Kiran, Chloe Chaloner and newbies Jayden Richards and Riva Vatsaloo are pulling out all the stops as Ibiza reps.

But, the life and soul of the ITV show – Jordan Davies – is a shadow of his former self in 2020!

So, why is Jordan acting like he’s married off? Will he leave Ibiza Weekender?

Jordan on Ibiza Weekender in 2020

Sunday, January 19th 2020 saw a brand new series of Ibiza Weekender kick-off.

Much to fans’ delight, the main reps, Jordan, Callum and David were all back in force for a new season.

However, everything wasn’t as it once was. While Callum was ‘necking on’ with almost anything breathing in the series, Jordan was on his best behaviour as he’s now officially off the market!

Many viewers of the show took to Twitter to comment on the ‘new’ Jordan. Some are loving his tamer self: “‘I’m not angry I’m disappointed’ loving the new Jordan. He’s loving all this drama kicking off.”

While others are simply bored of the show now that Ibiza’s main man has taken things down a notch: “I never thought I’d say this, but I actually miss the old annoying Jordan.”

It seems that the rep we all loved to hate is officially a changed man in series 9!

YES PLEASE: Ibiza Weekender 2021 application explained – become a rep

Who is his girlfriend?

Jordan met his current girlfriend, Isobel Mills, during Ibiza Weekender 2019. Somehow, 22-year-old Isobel and Jordan, 27, are still dating.

Of course, this is Jordan we’re talking about, so things weren’t plain sailing during the 2019 show, but by the end of the series, he and Isobel were an official couple.

Now, in 2020, the couple has been together over a year and their not shy to flaunt their relationship, either.

From advertising Nutri Buddy products to posing under the Christmas tree, Isobel and Jordan look 100% in love!

Will Jordan leave Ibiza Weekender?

It’s most likely that Jordan will leave Ibiza Weekender after the 2020 series.

The Weekender OG has been on the show since series 1 which kicked off in 2013.

Jordan is synonymous with the show and it’s pretty much guaranteed that viewers will be devastated to see him leave Ibiza Weekender.

After being sacked at the end of the 2019 series, Jordan said to The Sun:

I’d like to do one more series and decent exit out of it instead of getting sacked because it’s not exactly the best way to go out after you’ve been on a show for seven series.

So, we can assume that this will be his final ‘hoo-rah’ as a rep!

OMG: Chloe’s sister arrives on Ibiza Weekender – viewers say Olivia could be her twin!

WATCH IBIZA WEEKENDER EVERY SUNDAY NIGHT ON ITV2 AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK