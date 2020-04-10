Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far his most enjoyable job yet.

Fans of mystery and magic will be familiar with Dynamo, the UK magician with a global following.

Dynamo claimed the Best Entertainment Programme award in 2012 for his Magician Impossible show, which ran from 2011 to 2014, while his jaw-dropping tricks with the public have racked-up millions of views on YouTube.

However, what people have been unaware of is that the 37-year-old has had ongoing struggles with health. The new Sky documentary-series has revealed all, leaving fans more amazed by Dynamo’s strength of character than his logic-defying stunts as he continues to follow his passion for performing in Beyond Belief.

REVEALED: Has Carol Vorderman had plastic surgery?

Who is Dynamo? And who is his wife?

Dynamo is a 37-year-old magician who goes by the real name of Steven Frayne, although he rarely uses his birth name when appearing in the media.

Born in Bradford, UK, Dynamo was into magic from a young age but earned his big break in 2002 following an appearance on Channel 4’s Richard & Judy, which catapulted his magic from the London streets and into the UK spotlight.

Ten years later and Dynamo was a global hit, with his documentary-series Magician Impossible reaching over 250 million viewers worldwide across 193 territories.

His viral videos across YouTube and other social platforms have included work with Adidas, Pepsi, FC Barcelona, Samsung, Comic Relief and more.

Dynamo’s wife is Kelly Frayne, who he met at a music festival in 2011. The pair tied the knot a year later 2012 and now live together in Hampstead, London. They do not have any children.

Speaking of the first time they met, Dynamo told The Sun:

“We met at a festival and ended up talking about magic. She started making lots of magic jokes – she didn’t like magic at all – so I thought, ‘Right, no one mocks my profession.

I said, ‘I’m going to show you magic’s cool and you’re going to like me.’ Then I wooed her. It was the best magic I’ve ever done. “I’m not going to tell you what it was… but it worked. I’m very fortunate to be married to the most amazing person.”

She’s my best friend as well as my lover.

What illness does Dynamo have?

Dynamo has been battling with Chron’s Disease since his teenage years, which forced him into a two-year absence from performing from 2016-2018.

Chron’s Disease is long-term health condition in which parts of the digestive system become inflamed, causing extreme discomfort and an inability to carry out normal daily activities, such as leaving the house.

He also developed Chronic Arthritis, leaving him unable to shuffle cards due to the pain in his hands, and described the diagnosis as “the worst news a magician could ever receive”.

Throughout Sky One’s new series, where Dynamo rediscovers his passion for magic across the world, the 37-year-old reinforces that he is only at “85 per cent health”.

How many episodes in Sky’s Magician Impossible?

There are three episodes in Dynamo: Magician Impossible. The episodes will air on Sky One at 9 pm on Thursday (8th), Friday (9th), Saturday (10th).

The new series focuses on both his performances, such as a spine-tingling encounter with a Geisha in Tokyo, while also bringing to light the struggles he has faced over the years with Chron’s Disease and Chronic Arthritis.

Speaking of his new series Dynamo said: