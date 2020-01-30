Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Celebrity Come Dine with Me is back in 2020 for a brand new series.

The Channel 4 staple show brings famous faces from all kinds of avenues together for a week of dining.

Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis, Tracey Beaker star Dani Harmer, Love Island’s Jack Fincham and more get together to try and judge each other’s menus.

Some of the celebrities are more recognisable than others while one of them is giving us serious 90’s nostalgia. So, what is Abz from Five’s net worth?

What is Abz from 5ive’s net worth?

Abz Love, 40, is well-known for being one of the members of British boyband Five.

Five got together in 1997 and split up on 27 September 2001 after selling 10 million copies of their records worldwide.

Despite his success during the 90’s, the former boyband member looks to have had his fair share of financial hardship in his life.

In 2015 he put his BRIT award up for sale on eBay. He said that he was selling the award in order to buy topsoil and tools for his farm. The BRIT award racked up a tonne of bids and ended up hitting £1million on eBay however, it turned out that the buyer was fake.

Abz on Celebrity Come Dine With Me

Celebrity Come Dine with Me certainly isn’t the first reality TV show Abz has appeared on. He took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

When asked by Emma Willis why he was doing the show he responded: “I need a home cos I’m currently living with my aunty Wendy”. Abz was reportedly offered a £100,000 fee for taking part in the show.

According to some celebrity websites, Abz net worth could be something in the region of £50million, however, we’d assume this can’t be the case as he has quite publicly tried to raise funds wherever he can in recent years.

A 2017 report from The Sun revealed how Abz and his then-girlfriend, Vicky Fallon, attempted to raise money for their dog who needed £5,000 surgery. Another report from The Mirror detailed Abz split from Vicky. He said: “I’m a fool for love, I’m a bit of a nitwit and rubbish with money. I admit that. I’ve just got try to sort my life out, pay off my debts, that’s my main priority. I can’t even afford a solicitor.”

Aside from his clear attempts at raking in some cash on telly, Abz social media presence could bring him in some dollar. He has over 80,000 followers on Twitter and a further 22,000 on Instagram.

