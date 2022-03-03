Exploring the ALICO Building on HGTV’s Fixer Upper













HGTV’s Fixer Upper first kicked off in 2013 and almost 10 years later, Chip and Joanna Gaines are still transforming houses from dilapidated properties to luxurious homes. The married couple have made their mark in Texas as they’ve been renovating Waco house by house and their Magnolia Market is a staple go-to for anyone visiting the area.

Fixer Upper viewers may have noticed that the word ‘Alico’ comes up a lot during the HGTV show, with some being left scratching their heads as to what it means. So, what is ALICO on Fixer Upper? Let’s find out more…

What is ALICO on Fixer Upper?

If ALICO is mentioned on HGTV’s Fixer Upper, the cast is likely referring to the ALICO Building which is located in Waco, Texas.

The ALICO is a huge office block comprised of 22 stories and it first opened back in 1911.

ALICO stands for Amicable Life Insurance Company which is a company that operated out of the building when it was first built.

As per Waco History.org, the ALICO Building has a lot of significance: “The building itself stands for the strength and stability of the Waco community and of downtown. While many businesses have come and gone throughout the history of downtown Waco, the ALICO building has stood strong since its creation in 1910“.

Chip and Joanna’s market is close to the ALICO Building

Chip and Joanna are established in Waco and their Magnolia Market is located just a nine minute walk from the ALICO Building, so it seems that the duo have landed themselves and their business in a pretty iconic part of the city.

Since 1982 the ALICO Building has been regarded as a historical landmark so it makes sense that it would get a mention or two on Fixer Upper.

The building is also 282 feet tall making it the tallest building in Waco.

Fans notice the ALICO Building on Fixer Upper

Many Fixer Upper viewers have taken to Twitter to ask about the ALICO Building showing up in shots on the show during past seasons.

One viewer tweeted: “What’s the deal always showing that ALICO building? What is it?“.

Another said: “That ALICO building is always cool to see. What is it?“.

In a 2015 post from Waco Fork, covering “20 things people from Waco say about HGTV’s Fixer Upper“, number 13 on the list was: “I wonder what the Alico would look like with some cedar columns and a sliding barn door“.

So, it’s clearly a running theme to have the landmark associated with Fixer Upper, after all, Chip and Joanna have been fixing up homes in Waco for around 10 years.

