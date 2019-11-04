Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

ITV’s hit reality TV show The Only Way is Essex has been running for an impressive nine years in 2019.

The programme, which is centred around the glamourous young folk of Essex, kicked off its 25th series from Sunday, September 1st.

Cattiness, rivalry and jealousy are pretty much givens in the ITVBe show with break ups, make ups and agg all over the place.

She’s certainly not shy of saying what she thinks on the show, so what has TOWIE star Amber Turner been doing on Twitter lately?

Who is Amber Turner?

Amber Turner joined the TOWIE cast in 2017. And in her two years so far on the show, things haven’t exactly been smooth for the 26-year-old.

In the last five series, Amber’s been through bust-ups with Yazmin Oukhellou, fallouts with James ‘Diags’ Bennewith, breakups with Dan Edgar and feuds with Chloe Sims.

TOWIE: Amber Turner on Twitter

It looks like series 25 has brought Amber to start venting her issues online.

The blonde bombshell was on holiday in Dubai alongside her boyfriend, Dan Edgar, in November 2019.

But she took some time out to have a Twitter rant. Amber wrote on Twitter on November 4th 2019: “Let me ask u this, if you wasn’t getting paid To go film a tv show would to go to someone’s party u who dont like. No. End of”

The Tweet followed episode 10 of TOWIE. The episode revealed that Amber didn’t want to attend Pete Wicks and Chloe Sims’ joint birthday party.

Spot in how Dan is making Amber priority and he is doing the right thing with the whole Chloe Amber situation #towie — F I O N A (@FionaPeggs) November 4, 2019

Leaving her boyfriend (who’s friends with the TOWIE OG’s) in a bit of a sticky situation of whether to attend or not.

Some viewers took to Twitter saying:

“I’m sorry but why would or should Amber go to Chloe and Pete’s party, both have been nothing but nasty about her and quite obviously don’t like her so why should she go? And yes Dan should stick by Amber on that one.”

While others said: “Why can’t Dan go to the party just because Amber doesn’t want to?”.

What happened between Amber and Olivia?

In the week leading up to episode 10 of TOWIE, Amber and Olivia Attwood had an argument on Twitter.

The bust-up looked to be over comments Amber made to a newspaper about Liv.

An article was published on October 17th by The Sun which saw Amber comment: “I feel like she has an issue with someone new every week.” The Tweets have now been deleted.

