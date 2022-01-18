What is Brooke Valentine’s net worth?











Brooke Valentine is best known for featuring on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, and her impressive music career.

Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood is the newest installment to the Love and Hip Hop franchise, featuring big names amongst the cast, such as Ray J, Teairra Mari, Omarion and Princess Love.

Reality Titbit have explored Brooke’s net worth, music career and relationship with songwriter Marcus Black…

What is Brooke’s net worth?

As a talented musician and known reality TV star, Brooke Valentine’s net worth is expected to be high. In 2022, her net worth is estimated at around $1,000,000.

It has been reported that the Love and Hip Hop cast can make anywhere from $17,000-$400,000 per season. The more popular, established members will make the higher earnings, however anywhere in this price range is a huge salary for stars.

Brooke will also have made her earnings through her acting career, where she starred in movies such as The Final Chapter.

Brooke Valentine’s music career

Many people aren’t aware that Brooke Valentine is the musicians stage name, and her real name is Kanesha Nichole Brookes.

She has released multiple singles and albums. The song which began her career was her hit single Girlfight, which reached the top thirty in the U.S charts in 2005.

After this, Brooke released her debut album Chain Letter, which sold over 290,000 units worldwide. The reality TV star took a break from music in 2010, which was the year she gave birth to her son, London.

In 2012, she made a comeback with two singles, Forever, and Don’t Wanna Be In Love.

Love and Hip Hop: Brooke and Marcus

Brooke’s time on Love and Hip Hop has been nothing short of drama. The VH1 star certainly hasn’t held back, and we got to see her relationship with Marcus at the messiest of times.

The pair began dating in 2015, and have been together ever since. Brooke and Marcus welcomed their first child together into the world in April 2019.

The pair regularly post loved up photos together on Instagram. In December 2021, Marcus captioned a photo of Valentine saying: “You don’t need a bunch of women. That is stressful. Just get a solid one behind you, take good care of her and watch ya life change…with love”

