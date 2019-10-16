What is CADi? Outdaughtered star Danielle Busby has her own clothing line!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Danielle and Adam Busby and their daughter, Blayke, were a family of three until 2015 when Danielle gave birth to quintuplets.

The family expanded by five overnight and Adam and Danielle are now parents to the only all-girl quintuplets in the US on record.

Their TLC TV show, Outdaughtered, has followed the family since 2016. And season 5 of the show kicked off from June 11th 2019.

The fifth series of Outdaughtered features Danielle’s clothing line, CADi, so let’s take a look at her business.

Outdaughtered: What is CADi?

CADi is Danielle Busby’s fitness clothing line. She and her two sisters, Crystal and Ashley, launched the line in March 2019.

The CADi Fitness website explains where the company name came from: “CADi was formed by using our birth order: Crystal, Ashley then Danielle. The “i” was added as it is a part of our family “Aunt” names for each other: KiKi, LiLi and DiDi.”

CADi is described as “a Fitness Apparel Line created from our Strong and “i”ndependent Women driven hearts”.

What does CADi sell?

Being a fitness fashion outlet, CADi sells sports bras, tops, pants and accessories including water bottles and hair ties.

The three Louisiana-born sisters aim to create sports clothing for women of all shapes and sizes.

Sports bras retail for around $55, leggings sell for an average of $67 and tops range from $20-$48. You can visit the CADi Fitness website here.

What else does CADi do?

As well as being an athleisure outlet for women, CADi also offers easy at-home workouts.

Every Friday the sisters share a new easy-to-do workout however they do add: “We are not fitness professionals. We are just three sisters who are all moms, who love fitness and want to share some mom-to-mom at-home workouts.”

Danielle often posts fitness challenges and workouts to her own Instagram where she has over 1 million followers (@dbusby)

