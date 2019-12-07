Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019 started off with a star-studded lineup including Ian Wright, Caitlyn Jenner, Nadine Coyle and Myles Stephenson.

Episode one of I’m A Celebrity kicked off from November 17th on ITV.

Now, Kate Garraway, Roman Kemp, Andy Whyment and Jacqueline Jossa make up the final four campmates.

The celebrities’ days are numbered in camp and rumours of the Celebrity Cyclone challenge taking place have been circulating for a while.

So, what is Celebrity Cyclone? Why is it a campmate favourite on I’m A Celebrity?

What is Celebrity Cyclone?

Celebrity Cyclone is one of the many I’m A Celebrity challenges. The first Celebrity Cyclone was held in 2006 and featured Myleene Klass, Jason Donovan and Matt Willis.

Celebrity Cyclone takes place on Saturday, December 7th during episode 21.

The obstacle course challenge requires a fair deal of setting up. It’s also the most expensive trial of the series.

I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp presenter Adam Thomas described that challenge in episode 20:

This is the one that everyone’s been waiting for.

What does Celebrity Cyclone involve?

I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp episode 20 saw Adam Thomas catching up with the man in charge of Celebrity Cyclone, Millsy.

The man behind the challenge explained what the final four contestants are going to have to do: “They’ve got to get the stars, get them up the course, get them on the marks and hold them there for 10 minutes.”

While all of that sounds pretty simple, it wouldn’t be an I’m A Celebrity challenge without some obstacles. There are giant balls, water cannons and a lot of slime to contend with. Thankfully, though there aren’t any critters involved.

Looking forward to seeing Roman and Andy competing in this tomorrow night!! #imaceleb #celebritycyclone pic.twitter.com/0cnApm4VxE — Sean Bowes (@BlueFire94) December 6, 2019

Celebrity Cyclone over the years

Although I’m A Celebrity has been running since 2002, but Celebrity Cyclone didn’t come into the show until 2006.

Each year around 100 crew members are involved in throwing gym balls and footballs at the celebrities.

Over the years Ashley Roberts, Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommett, Harry Redknapp, Adam Thomas and many more have taken part in the challenge. Ant and Dec are, of course, looking on at the obstacle course from the sidelines.

Andy Whyment is said to be mega-excited for the Celebrity Cyclone and stated that its the main reason he came onto the show.

