Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Another series of The Only Way is Essex rounded off with a bang on November 10th 2019.

The grand finale of season 25 finished with Chloe Sims and Pete Wicks’ joint birthday party.

And as well as a serious serving of drama, the finale brings with it another member of the Sims clan – Charlie.

The Sims siblings sat down for a spot of lunch for Chloe’s birthday with a very different looking Charlie back on-screen. What is Charlie Sims’ job? What’s he been doing since TOWIE?

Who is Charlie Sims?

Charlie Sims is Queen of Essex Chloe Sims’ younger brother. He previously appeared on TOWIE but quit the show in 2015.

Charlie’s reason for quitting the show was due to the fact that his sister, Chloe, and girlfriend at the time Ferne McCann, didn’t get on.

In a very dramatic twist, Charlie gave Ferne an ultimatum – either choose him or the show. Ferne and Charlie split in 2015 while he and Chloe stopped speaking for five months. Now, he’s made a return to the TOWIE in 2019 for Chloe’s birthday.

BAGGED A BOYF: Yazmin Oukhellou’s new boyfriend: TOWIE star is now dating a millionaire!

What does Charlie do now?

Today, Charlie, who uses his full name Charles Antony Sims on Instagram, is leading a life far from filming scenes on TOWIE.

Charlie’s Instagram bio explains that he’s now a Professional Boxing Agent and founder of Prime Media Group, Prime Hospitality Group and Prime Auto Group.

Charlie has almost 300,000 followers on Instagram and can be found under the handle @charlessims_.

Who is Georgia Shults?

Charlie Sims’ Instagram page also features a diamond ring emoji indicating that the 27-year-old is engaged.

It turns out that Chloe Sims’ younger brother is indeed engaged to makeup artist Georgia Shults.

Georgia is also the Creative Director of Prime Media Group and has over 12,000 followers on Instagram.

HOW OLD: Ryan Paul Antony age: The Absolutely Ascot star celebrates his birthday on a yacht!

WATCH THE ONLY WAY IS ESSEX EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM ON ITVBE

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE