What is Chris Evans net worth in 2020? Vegan DJ appears on James Martin's Saturday Morning











What is Chris Evan's net worth in 2020? The radio DJ makes a festive appearance alongside a West End star this Christmas.

Watching ITV’s James Martin’s Saturday Morning is always a great way to kick off the weekend. Appearing on the Christmas edition of the show were celebrity guests Denise Van Outen and Chris Evans.

From monkey bread to chocolate salami, stuffed leftover loaf to Yorkshire puddings, James Martin’s Saturday Morning has a variety of dishes rustled up for viewers to recreate.

Chris Evans on James Martin’s Saturday Morning

Chris Evans appeared on James Martin’s Saturday Morning on December 25th 2020 – not the Captain America Chris Evans, but the famous Virgin Radio DJ.

During his appearance on the cooking show, alongside Denise Van Outen, Chris stated that he’s vegan.

Given the fact that the show’s host, James Martin, definitely isn’t vegan, there could have been a lack of dishes available for Chris. But, the chef did whip up a great-looking beetroot wellington for the vegan DJ.

What is Chris’ net worth?

As discussed on James Martin’s Saturday Morning, Chris’ radio career has spanned 40 years.

This year marks two year since Chris rejoined Virgin Radio, however, the DJ remarked that he’s been in radio for about “100 years”.

Chris’ net worth in 2020 is estimated at $120m by Celebrity Net Worth which is around £89m. In 2017, Business Insider reported that Chris was one of the BBC’s highest-paid stars earning around £2.2m that year.

Chris Evans’ wife & family

Radio DJ Chris Evans is married to Natasha Shishmanian.

Chris has been married twice before. But it looks like third time’s a charm as he and wife, Natasha, have been together 13 years.

His first marriage was to Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin in 1991 until 1998. He later married singer and actress Billie Piper in 2001, but they split in 2007.

Chris and Natasha tied the knot in 2007 and together they have four children.

