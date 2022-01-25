What is Gary King’s age on Below Deck?











Below Deck Sailing Yacht is BACK, and viewers have been wondering how old Bravo star Gary King is.

Below Deck is an all round loved show by reality TV fanatics. Each season brings all the new drama, and work romances that viewers hearts can take.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is certainly no different, with first mate Gary King bringing the heat this season. Reality Titbit have explored how old Gary is, his net worth, and his Instagram!

What is Gary King’s age?

Gary King is 31 years old, and will be turning 32 on the 13th of July 2022. He was born in South Africa to his mother (Sylvi Tiilikainen) and father. He grew up here and later moved to New Zealand.

Gary has a brother named Ryan King, who lives in Palma De Mallorca. Ryan has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend Kyla Strahl for 10 years.

Ryan and Kyla have a daughter together, Ava, who Gary is an extremely proud uncle for and boasts about across his social media.

Below Deck: Gary King net worth

Gary has over twelve years experience working in the yachting industry, and began his career when he was 18 years old. Since yachting, he has travelled across the world to places such as Italy, Greece, Cuba, Norway and plenty more.

As he’s worked on yachts for the majority of his life, it’s no surprise that Gary has made quite the earnings from his career. Working on a superyacht, he earns around $100,000-$150,000 per year, and has a estimated net worth of $800,000.

On Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Gary is the boats first mate, and is responsible for the safety and navigation of both the crew members and the yacht.

Meet Gary King on Instagram!

If you want to catch up with the Bravo star outside of Below Deck, don’t worry, Reality Titbit have got you covered.

Gary has 20.8k followers on his Instagram account, where he shares all the latest in his life outside of the show. From his socials, it’s clear that Gary is very much a family man, who shares photos with his mother and niece regularly.

He is also into his sports, and posts videos of himself showing off his golf skills. Gary also captioned one of his photos telling followers that he grew up skateboarding, and visited the skatepark on Venice beach.

