What is gaslighting? Love Island 2019's repeated behaviour explained!

As the final days of Love Island play out and the finale draws closer, tensions seem to be rising in the villa like never before.

Just when viewers could start placing their bets on who might win the 2019 show, a major couple broke up during episode 51.

While in most on-screen relationships the ball is in the girl’s court, Love Island series 5 has seen some of the boys ‘mug off’, dump and savagely ditch their girls.

It appears that there’s a much deeper level of emotion going on than what viewers are seeing. So, what is gaslighting? We take a look at the behaviours going down during Love Island 2019.

What is gaslighting?

Described by thrivetalk.com as a ‘modern dating trend’, their definition is as follows:

“Gaslighting is a manipulative tactic in which a person, to gain power and control, plants seeds of uncertainty in the victim. The self-doubt and constant scepticism slowly and meticulously cause the individual to question their reality”.

The top Urban Dictionary definition follows in the same vein: “A form of intimidation or psychological abuse where false information is presented to the victim, making them doubt their own memory, perception and their sanity”.

However, it’s important to add that sometimes the person gaslighting may not intend to or even realise that they’re doing it.

Who has been gaslighting on Love Island 2019?

Early on during series 5, Amy was said to be gaslighting Curtis as she was ‘blaming him all the time’ according to The Sun.

The Sun also reported that Michael Griffiths apologised for gaslighting Amber, on Love Island’s Aftersun programme.

Now, Jordan has been displaying the same behaviour, gaslighting his girlfriend Anna during episode 51. Twitter users were livid at Jordan’s antics on the show after he called Anna embarrassing and attempted to ‘crack on’ with latecomer to the show India.

Love Island: Gaslighting on Twitter

The subject of gaslighting has been brought up on Love Island from very early on – ever since the Joe and Lucie saga!

Tonnes of viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to express their feelings over the on-screen antics.

One Twitter user wrote: “Jordan gaslighting the F*** out of Anna and the situation… TRASH”.

Another commented: “Schools need to take clips from #loveisland and teach kids what gaslighting and emotional abuse is because these examples are absolutely spot on”.

The Gaslighting from the boys in this series of #LoveIsland is absolutely horrendous pic.twitter.com/gLG8RHPOhQ — 🙃jay (@jade_tyleerrx) July 23, 2019