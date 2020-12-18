What is Jen Shah's net worth? RHOSLC star's $80k parties and Versace manicures explored!











Jen Shah’s net worth is a subject of discussion since the Real Housewives star has hit the big screen.

From Atlanta to Orange County, Beverly Hills to New Jersey, the Real Housewives franchise is popping up all over the shop and now the show has branched out to Salt Lake City.

As it turns out, Salt Lake City is more glamorous than anyone ever imagined. With Wyoming and Arizona located close by, some may assume that Utah is all about ‘boho chic’ fashion. But, it’s not all ripped jeans and loose dresses – the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are proving that!

Meet Jen Shah

Jen Shah is the first Polynesian housewife to appear in the Real Housewives franchise.

She’s 46 years old and was born and raised in Utah. The Real Housewife is of Tongan and Hawaiian heritage and was raised a Mormon.

Jen is married to Sharrieff Shah and together they have two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar.

According to her Instagram bio (@therealjenshah), she runs three businesses – JXA Fashion, Shah Beauty and Shah Lashes. Jen has a following on Twitter and IG of over 80,000.

Jen Shah’s net worth

Polynesian beauty Jen has a net worth estimated at $3m according to CheatSheet.

During her Bravo casting tape, Jen said: “I relate better with females who work. I had to work my ass off here in Utah“. Her husband said that his wife’s spending habits are one of the causes of his daily drama.

When asked the highest amount she’d spent on a party by Entertainment Tonight, Jen revealed that she’s previously blown $82,000 on a party at her Chalet. She also added that she throws at least six of those kinds of parties a year!

The queen of ‘extra’ wouldn’t bat an eyelid (complete with false eyelash) at flying in dancers from Tonga for a party or splashing $50,000 on dinner with friends.

Who is Jen married to?

Throwing religion into the mix, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are educating viewers on what is it to be Mormon. However, it seems that almost all of the ladies prefer to live their lifes with a little more freedom.

Jen was raised a Mormon but converted to Islam later in life.

She married former football player and lawyer Sharrieff Shah after they met in college.

With Sharrieff’s long career in sport and law, it can be assumed that he has a net worth on par, if not in excess, of his wife’s.

