What is Joel Dommett's height? Fans swoon over The Masked Singer host!

Quirky TV show The Masked Singer has been a hit all over the world and now the first-ever UK series is airing in 2020.

Duck, Unicorn, Chameleon, Fox, Hedgehog and more are all set to make an appearance on the ITV show.

Episode 1 of the Masked Singer UK kicked off on Saturday, January 4th 2020.

Davina McCall, Ken Jeong, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross make up the judging panel on the show while Joel Dommett takes the role as The Masked Singer presenter. So, what is Joel’s height?

Joel Dommett: The Masked Singer

Born on June 8th, 1985 in Gloucestershire, Joel Dommett has gone on to be a very recognisable face on our tellies.

Joel Dommett has been presenting TV shows for over a decade now and 2020 is the year he gets to host a show where the contestants are dressed up in hilarious head to toe costumes.

He started out as a stand-up comedian before landing himself a role in E4’s Skins in 2010 as D.C. Sweeney.

Joel Dommett height

In a Tweet from 2017, Joel revealed his height to the world.

A fan of the presenter reached out and asked Joel: “We are having debate – how tall are you?”

Joel comically replied: “6 of your English foots – including hair and heels.”

Follow Joel on Instagram

Joel has a whopping 725,000 followers on Instagram. Find him under the handle @joeldommett.

He describes himself as “A comedian person.” and lists that his 2020 tour kicks off from February 2020.”

Joel married model Hannah Cooper in 2019. Hannah is signed to Next Model Management, follow her on Insta, too, @hannah_cooper_.

Joel, naturally, attracts a lot of attention as a TV presenter. And it looks like his latest gig on The Masked Singer has got fans swooning once again. Tonnes of viewers took to Twitter to proclaim their love for Joel: “I’m sorry to be basic but I really fancy Joel.”

WATCH THE MASKED SINGER FROM SATURDAY JANUARY 4TH AT 7 PM ON ITV.