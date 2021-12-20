









The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?

Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.

Hailing from New York, Kim has made her way in the television industry. With over 40 years experience, her net worth is expected to be extremely high. Reality Titbit have explored Kim’s net worth, along with her marriage and Instagram.

What is Kim Fields net worth?

As of 2021, Kim Fields net worth is estimated at around $10 million. As a respected actress and director, it’s no surprise that Kim’s net worth is ever-growing.

The 52-year-old has starred in numerous television series and movies. She is best known for playing Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey in The Facts of Life. Kim was only ten years old when this show first premiered, and it was the longest running sitcom in NBC’s history, so this will have contributed to her earnings.

She has also appeared in reality television shows, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Dancing With The Stars. It has been estimated that contestants receive a $125,000 salary for appearing on Dancing With The Stars, and RHOA stars can get paid up to $2 million per episode, so this will also have contributed to Kim’s net worth.

Is Kim Fields married?

Kim Fields has been married to her husband, Christopher Morgan, since 2007. The pair share two children together, called Sebastian (13) and Quincy (6).

Christopher is a Broadway singer and dancer. He is known for appearing in the TV show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and movies such as Romance & Cigarettes and Blood of a Champion.

Christopher Morgan is active on social media. He has 13.6k followers on his Instagram, where he shows off his family regularly.

Kim Fields on social media

Kim Fields has a huge following over on her Instagram. She has 1.1 million followers and 2,360 posts.

Kim posts regularly, updating fans on the latest in her eventful life. Recently, she has been promoting the new movie she’s starring in, called Adventures in Christmasing.

The actress is also a proud mother, and shows off her children and husband on her Instagram. She shared a photo of her two sons for National Son Day, calling them “spectacular beings”.

