What is Kordell Stewart's net worth? RHOA Porsha Williams' ex in 2021

Porsha Williams is one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s biggest personalities. The 39-year-old gained recognition in 2020 for her involvement in social rights activism. The reality star was arrested for protesting in the name of Breonna Taylor.

Porsha’s life has been well-documented on the Bravo show, including her relationship with Dennis McKinley and the birth of her daughter, Pilar. Porsha’s ex, Kordell Stewart, appeared alongside her when she first joined RHOA.

Screenshot: RHOA S5 E1 – Hayu

Who is Kordell Stewart?

Kordell Stewart is a 49-year-old former NFL player. He was married to Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Porsha Williams from 2011 until their divorce. Their wedding was documented on US TV series Platinum Weddings.

He played for 11 years in the NFL before moving on to various roles in sports commentary on radio and TV.

The NFL star appeared in the Real Housewives of Atlanta from series 5 until he and Porsha’s separation.

Porsha and Kordell could be seen working on their marriage during the Bravo show, however, their divorce was finalised in 2013.

Kordell Stewart: Net worth

As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Kordell Stewart’s net worth is estimated at $16m.

His NFL career spanned over a decade and he played for teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Raven during his time as a football player.

According to Net Worth Mag, “He was the most overpaid players at that time and signed the biggest contract in his career worth $27 million over five years.”

It’s reported that Kordell didn’t lose much during his divorce from RHOA’s Porsha as she didn’t receive any of his assets due to a prenup.

Who is Kordell dating now?

Porsha Williams moved on with Dennis McKinley in 2018 and is now a mother to Pilar Jhena.

Kordell has a son with LaeTania Richardson, named Syre, who was born in 2005. He gained custody of his son in 2014 when he was nine years old.

It doesn’t look as though Kordell is dating anyone although rumours have circulated the former footballer over the years. He’s on Instagram (@kslash10) with over 30k followers and describes himself as a “God fearing man, father and friend to my son…”.

Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

