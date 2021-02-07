What is LaToya Ali's net worth? Is the RHOA star worth more than her ex?











What is LaToya Ali’s net worth? The Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer carved out a career on YouTube. She’s certainly a character so far on the 2021 show and has made a name for herself among the group.

LaToya Ali is Kenya Moore’s new BFF on RHOA season 13. The mother-of-three joined the show this year along with actress Drew Sidora. Although both women joined the Bravo show at the same time, they didn’t exactly get off to a good start after LaToya called Drew’s wig a “pet”.

LaToya Ali net worth

LaToya Ali is a YouTuber. She started her channel, LaToya Forever, in 2009 and has 1.45 million subscribers today.

Her net worth is estimated at $1m in 2021 according to Cheat Sheet and that’s surely set to grow now that she’s become a cast member of RHOA.

She’s also split from her husband which means that more subscribers and viewers may be interested in her love life and future of her family.

During a YouTube video that she posted in September 2020, LaToya said she was planning on moving out of her family home and looking for somewhere to live with her mother and sister to figure out her marriage.

RHOA: Meet LaToya Ali on Instagram

LaToya’s Instagram most likely plays a role in the figure that makes up her net worth. She advertises Clear Blue pregnancy tests, Invisalign, Walmart and more on her page which she will make money from.

She also promotes her childrenswear brand Ali Kids Apparel on IG.

LaToya has 747k followers on IG and a further 83k on Twitter @latoyaforever.

Who was LaToya’s husband?

In 2014 LaToya married Adam Ali. However, they divorced in 2020.

LaToya talks of her separation on the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.

She also spoke openly about her relationship in a YouTube video named “Separation” in. Her former husband, Adam, also has a YouTube channel (Adam Ali). He has 50.6k subscribers and also has a following on IG of 205k (@adamwontlose).

Adam also took to YouTube in a video named “Do I still love her?” in 2021. He explained that going into business with a partner can put pressure on a relationship and said that he wore many hats such as “accountant, manager, as well as the bearer of good and bad news”. His net worth is estimated at $900,000 in 2020 according to StarsOffline.

