Love Island is the reality TV phenomenon that has swept through the UK over the past three years, dominating up all of Britain’s popular culture references.

From t-shirts in fashion outlets with quirky slogans to daily memes around the workplace, Love Island is easily Britain’s favourite reality TV show right now.

A USA version is set to launch over summer 2019, with many anticipating the same wave of excitement to engulf audiences over the pond. So what is Love Island USA? And why is everyone in the UK besotted by the format?

What is Love Island USA?

The Love Island USA series will be a direct spin-off of the ITV show that has dominated popular culture in the UK over the last few years.

The ITV Entertainment Group will produce the Love Island series of CBS, meaning the show is likely to be an exact replica of the UK format, only in a different tropical location and with a cast of all-American stars.

Sharon Vuong, Senior VP Alternative Programming at CBS, said:

We’re thrilled that ITV has partnered with us to bring their most successful show to American television. Having seen the reaction of audiences across the pond and around the world to this most recent season, we expect American viewers will be captivated by this engaging format.

How to watch Love Island USA – In Canada, too!

Love Island USA season 1 will launch on Tuesday, July 9th.

It will air every weeknight on CBS at 8 pm.

In Canada, the show has been picked up by CTV. Mike Cosentino, President of Content and Programming for Bell media, said:

CTV is home to television’s biggest moments and next-generation hits, and we’re confident Love Island is the latest example. Love Island has taken markets around the world by storm and we expect it to be an absolute must-see event series when it premieres this summer here in Canada as well.

What is the format?

The concept of the show is for individuals to find their “one true love“.

A group of around 12 contestants move into a scenic tropical villa to live for two months or longer, getting to know each other romantically.

Each week, they get to pick who they “couple up with” as the individuals bounce from one relationship to another attempting to find the perfect match.

The recoupling episodes are always the most-watched, with fierce reactions to individuals “stealing” each other’s boyfriends or girlfriends.

There are plenty more shocking twists and turns throughout the series.

For starters, another 10-15 contestants are slowly fed onto the show, often turning the heads of individuals who have second thoughts about their chose partner.

It’s basically a merry-go-round of relationships and drama!

In the end, audiences get to vote of their least favourite couple each week, with the last remaining couple eventually crowned the champions.

Where is Love Island USA set?

Instead of flying contestants halfway across the world to the original Love Island UK villa, the USA version has laid camp in Fiji.

According to reports, it was the choice of CBS to make Fiji the home of the show.

So what is the selling point?

Interaction and an overwhelming amount of content.

First up, Love Island paved the way for reality TV shows to be more than just something you flick on in the background for an easy read.

The format is gripping and engaging, building villains and heroes to the point that you feel emotionally characters to your favourite contestants.

By voting through an app and online in some form or another each episode (six days-per-week) audiences feel constantly involved with the series. You not only get a say in who gets voted off but which couples get to go on dates, who gets to sleep in a “private room” and more.

