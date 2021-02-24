What is Malaysia from Basketball Wives' net worth? Job to IG explored











How does Malaysia Pargo’s net worth compare to the other basketball wives? Joining the cast in season 6, Malaysia has definitely been the centre of a lot of drama over the past four years.

Malaysia was married to basketball player, Jannero Pargo, for eight years. Together they have a son, Jannero Pargo Jr, and two daughters. Although Malaysia has spent four seasons on the VH1 show, she still hasn’t revealed the reason for her divorce from Jannero Sr.

Malaysia from Basketball Wives’ net worth

$3.5m.

The women who feature on VH1’s Basketball Wives, are clearly well-accustomed to a lavish lifestyle. So, it’s no wonder that viewers of the show would wonder just how much the ladies are worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Malaysia’s estimated net worth is set at $3.5m.

As well as making it in the reality TV world, Malaysia was previously a jewellery designer and she has a huge social media following.

Basketball Wives: Malaysia’s jewellery line

Malaysia may have made some of her fortune by launching a jewellery line named Three Beats Jewlery in the early 2010’s. However, as per her Instagram bio, it looks as though she’s moved on from jewellery in 2021.

The mother-of-three, whose real name is Laquisha, has a clothing store named Vanity World. The shop sells active wear, dresses, co-ords and more.

It’s likely that this is where some of Malaysia’s earnings come from. However, the reality star also makes a living from appearing on Basketball Wives, too. A 2021 report from The Sun states that: “It was reported in the early days that the ladies took home $7,500 per episode“.

Meet Malaysia on Instagram

Raised in Compton, California, Malaysia has an Instagram following of 2.7m. She also has over 401k followers on Twitter.

Malaysia, 40, makes it clear on IG that outside of being a former wife of an NBA player, she’s a mum, business-owner and “a child of God” according to her bio.

The Basketball Wives star often shows off items from her Vanity World clothing store and also takes to the ‘gram to promote items from Ciroc vodka to Kitchen Envy kitchenware. Follow Malaysia @malaysiainthecity.

