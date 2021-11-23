What is Naughty Boy's religion from I'm a Celebrity?











Music Producer Naughty Boy is featuring on this years I’m a Celebrity, which began last Sunday.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2021 is well underway, and campmates are all settled into camp. We’ve seen a few trials so far, from walking the plank to the dreaded dinner for two.

Naughty Boy is one of ten campmates currently in the Welsh castle. Reality Titbit have found out what the musician’s religion is, and explored why he turned down the offer to be on the show last year…

What is Naughty Boy’s religion?

Naughty Boy is Muslim. Before heading to Wales, he explained that he wanted to share all about his faith with his fellow campmates.

In an interview with the press, he explained that he’s “excited” for the conversation around his religion, and said:

“It is something I want to get into because I am British Pakistani Muslim and I do want to shine my light there and share my light with people, and we can get to know each other’s faiths as well.”

Earlier this year, Naughty Boy shared an Instagram post celebrating Eid with his close family. They celebrated by enjoying food made by Naughty Boy Kitchen.

Naughty Boy was asked to be on the show in 2020

Naughty Boy is best known for working with major artists such as Zayn Malik, Beyoncé and Sam Smith, so it’s no wonder that he’s been asked to appear on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! before.

In 2020, the 36-year-old was asked to appear on the show, however he declined the offer in the interests of his mother. His mother was diagnosed with dementia in 2019, and Naughty Boy has been her carer since.

He explained that last year it would have been too risky to leave her for a few weeks on her own, especially during COVID-19 when it was difficult to get support. Naughty Boy has since said:

“She was very anxious about me leaving last year but this year it’s the flip reverse – she’s excited”

I’m a Celebrity: Viewers react to Naughty Boy

Although we’re only 2 days into the new series, Naughty Boy has already made quite the impression on viewers. During Sunday night’s episode, we saw him truly living up to his name as he smuggled spices into camp to lighten up his rice and beans – and of course the memes have been rolling ever since.

One Twitter user wrote: “Naughty boy has been on for less than 2 days and I already love him”. Many viewers are surprised that he’s being referred to as ‘Naughty Boy’ in the castle, rather than his real name Shahid Khan.

Naughty Boy after trying to smuggle in spices #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/JP6OJc0Ju1 — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) November 21, 2021

Me when I found I’m going to have to listen to them calling him naughty boy for the entire series #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/M6hdWj3Qlt — velma’s orange suit (@xellen24) November 21, 2021

