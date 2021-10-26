What is Neri Santiago's ethnicity from Love And Hip Hop?











Love and Hip Hop season 4 is well underway, leaving viewers curious about where N.O.R.E’s wife, Neri Santiago, is from…

Love and Hip Hop: Miami, is a popular show on VH1, revolving around both the professional and personal struggles of cast members who are in the Miami music scene.

The cast features some well-known names, such as Trina, Amara La Negra, Trick Daddy, Sukihana, and many more!

Neri Santiago is also one cast member featured on the show.

Since featuring, viewers have become curious as to where she’s from, and Reality Titbit has found this out just for you…

Who is Neri Santiago?

Neri Santiago was born on the 3rd of June 1983, making her 38 years old.

She has recently joined the Love and Hip Hop cast for their latest season, marking her debut as a reality television star.

Neri owns her own juice bar, called Juicy Juice Bar, which is located in Hollywood, Florida, and is set to launch this year!

What is Neri Santiago’s ethnicity?

Both of Neri’s parents are from Puerto Rico. So, by ethnicity, she is Hispanic from Puerto Rico.

However, Neri has moved away from her roots, as she currently lives in Miami, Florida.

It’s unknown whether Neri’s parents still live in Puerto Rico, as her father isn’t on social media.

However her mother, Zoraya, has shared videos on her Facebook profile over in Florida, so it could be assumed that she has also moved to this part of the United States.

Neri Santiago family explored

Neri Santiago is currently married to American rapper, N.O.R.E (Victor Santiago).

The pair met in 2006 whilst Victor was out for dinner on his own on the second year anniversary of his father’s death.

After clicking instantly, the pair have been together since and got married on the 4th of September 2009.

Neri and Victor share a son together, Noah – who at 11 years old seems to be doing very well for himself, as an actor, model, and basketball star!

